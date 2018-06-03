Five of our best reads this week

Here are five of our best local stories this week that you might have missed.
The World of Bluegrass festival is staying in Raleigh
The World of Bluegrass — which has lured thousands of visitors to downtown and generated millions of dollars in economic impact since it moved to Raleigh — is sticking around. Read more.
NC budget passes legislature – the next move is up to Roy Cooper
The North Carolina General Assembly approved a state budget for the next year on Friday morning after several days of heated debate over the controversial process Republicans used to force their changes through. Read more.
Videos show Wake County deputy striking and police dog biting man on Raleigh street
A new question about excessive police force has emerged in Raleigh with the release on Wednesday of video and audio linked to an April 3 incident that resulted in charges against three law enforcement officers. Read more.
Dix Park? The Capital District? Where would Amazon fit in downtown Raleigh?
If Amazon were to choose downtown Raleigh — one of 20 cities still vying for HQ2 — it would be a complicated maneuver that would lead to skyrocketing valuations for real estate and would likely expand the concept of what is considered downtown Raleigh. Read more.
Would tougher gun laws make NC schools safer? Depends on who you ask.
There's no debate that North Carolina schools can be made safer, but a town hall Tuesday showed there's disagreement on whether tougher gun control laws is the right answer to the problem. Read more.
