Bluegrass Festival 2017: Raleigh's streets and venues filled with record crowds and fabulous music

Five of our best reads this week

By Scott Bolejack

June 03, 2018 07:30 AM

Here are five of our best local stories this week that you might have missed.

The World of Bluegrass festival is staying in Raleigh

The World of Bluegrass — which has lured thousands of visitors to downtown and generated millions of dollars in economic impact since it moved to Raleigh — is sticking around. Read more.

NC budget passes legislature – the next move is up to Roy Cooper

The North Carolina General Assembly approved a state budget for the next year on Friday morning after several days of heated debate over the controversial process Republicans used to force their changes through. Read more.

PhilBerger.jpg
N.C. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, left, and N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore talk during a news conference in Raleigh on May 17, about proposed changes to economic-development incentives. One change would ban companies receiving state economic development grants from counting H-1B visa workers toward the number of jobs they agree to create in exchange for those incentives.
Ethan Hyman

Videos show Wake County deputy striking and police dog biting man on Raleigh street

A new question about excessive police force has emerged in Raleigh with the release on Wednesday of video and audio linked to an April 3 incident that resulted in charges against three law enforcement officers. Read more.

Dashboard video from a NC Highway patrol camera synched with audio from Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Broadwell camera show a Wake County sheriff's deputy release his police dog on Kyron Dwain Hinton, who was already surrounded by other officers. SHP dashcam and Wake Sheriff's audio

Dix Park? The Capital District? Where would Amazon fit in downtown Raleigh?

If Amazon were to choose downtown Raleigh — one of 20 cities still vying for HQ2 — it would be a complicated maneuver that would lead to skyrocketing valuations for real estate and would likely expand the concept of what is considered downtown Raleigh. Read more.

Amazon has been reported to be looking at urban areas for its second headquarters which has put a focus on downtown Raleigh. Here are some possible sites that might be considered. Kevin Keister

Would tougher gun laws make NC schools safer? Depends on who you ask.

There's no debate that North Carolina schools can be made safer, but a town hall Tuesday showed there's disagreement on whether tougher gun control laws is the right answer to the problem. Read more.

A coalition of local activists conduct a die-in and vigil at the State Capital to honor the victims of mass school shootings on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett

