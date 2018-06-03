Five of our best reads this week

Bluegrass Festival 2017: Raleigh's streets and venues filled with record crowds and fabulous music Drone footage and highlights from Raleigh’s Wide Open Bluegrass festival featuring clawhammer guitar by Molly Tuttle Saturday, September 30, 2017. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK Drone footage and highlights from Raleigh’s Wide Open Bluegrass festival featuring clawhammer guitar by Molly Tuttle Saturday, September 30, 2017. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com