Win ‘The Useful Book’ and learn 201 important life skills

In “The Useful Book: 201 Life Skills They Used to Teach in Home Ec and Shop” (Workman, $19.95), David and Sharon Bowers present a modern DIY encyclopedia of things you need to know how to do: cooking, sewing, cleaning and repairing.
The book has 138 practical projects with step-by-step illustrated instructions, charts and lists. You’ll learn how to fold a fitted sheet, how to set a table for a formal dinner, how to build a bookshelf, how to refinish wood floors and much more.
To win “The Useful Book,” email giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (Nov. 27) and include your mailing address. Please put “Useful” in the subject line to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments