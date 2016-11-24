Win ‘The Useful Book’ and learn 201 important life skills

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

0:54 UNC's Logan on State game: "It's kinda like a little hometown rivalry"

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race

0:58 Howard Dudley gives thanks

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

0:31 Downtown Raleigh coffee shop 42 & Lawrence served coffee the Gilmore Girls way

1:50 UNC's Roy Williams says he hopes to keep coaching 'til I can't'

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

3:30 North Carolina coach Roy Williams on losing 2016 National Championship Game