10 of the best places to get a buttermilk biscuit in the Triangle

We know about Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen and all the classic fast-food restaurant biscuits, too.

Here, we search for bliss on a biscuit from places you may not have considered — and those you don't need to get in a drive-thru.

Beasley’s Chicken + Honey

237 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh

919-322-0127

beasleys-raleigh.com

Bliss on a biscuit: Ever wonder how a James Beard Award-winning chef can elevate a Southern classic? Find the answer in Ashley Christensen’s take on a fried chicken biscuit with pickled green tomato, dijon mustard and honey.

Big Ed’s

Two Raleigh locations: 220 Wolfe St. (at City Market), and 5009 Falls of Neuse Road (Quail Corners Shopping Center)

919-836-9909 (City Market); 919-747-9533 (Falls of Neuse)

bigedscitymarket.com, bigedsnorth.com

Bliss on a biscuit: Choose from a dozen options, from country ham to smoked sausage. For dessert, get a plain biscuit, slather with butter, and squeeze on as much molasses as you dare.

Dallas Famous Chicken ‘n’ Biscuits

1101 E. Williams St., Apex

919-362-0051

nando.com/4mw

Bliss on a biscuit: Take a hint from the name, and see why the fried chicken biscuit has earned this locally owned fast food joint the title of “Apex’s oldest restaurant.”

The Fiction Kitchen

428 S. Dawson St., Raleigh

919-831-4177

thefictionkitchen.com

Bliss on a biscuit: Fried “chicken” biscuit with North Carolina blackberry jam, served with grits or root vegetable hash, is the vegan path to nutritional nirvana.

Grub

1200 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham





919-973-3636

grubdurham.com

Bliss on a biscuit: True to diner tradition, Grub serves three meals a day. And true to its own mission, the breakfast menu (served until 3 p.m.) offers a varied mix of traditional and contemporary options. Keep it old school if you like a breakfast biscuit — the Best Bird, say, with fried chicken, maple pepper bacon, bread and butter pickles, and honey-butter drizzle on a buttermilk biscuit. Or the Country Road: ham, fried egg, melted sharp cheddar cheese, and creole mustard on a sweet potato biscuit.

The Best Bird Biscuit is a fried chicken breast with maple pepper bacon topped with Mama's Bred & Butter pickles and a honey butter drizzle served on a buttermilk biscuit at GRUB in Durham. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

lucettegrace

235 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh

919-307-4950

lucettegrace.com

Bliss on a biscuit: The Dixie Cannonball, an oversize biscuit filled with a molten blend of local sausage gravy and smoked cheddar, is guaranteed to hit the target.

Rise Biscuits Donuts

Multiple locations; see website.

risebiscuitsdonuts.com

Bliss on a biscuit: Check the specials board for the likes of The Cubano and Three Mushroom Gravy. Or design your own biscuit sandwich, choosing from a list that covers the spectrum from country ham to fried eggplant “bacon.”

State Farmers’ Market Restaurant

1240 Farmers Market Drive, Raleigh

919-755-1550

realbiscuits.com

Bliss on a biscuit: They’re rightly proud of their buttermilk biscuits here – did you catch the name of the website? – which come in more than a dozen variations. Try the streak o’ lean biscuit for a real taste of country.

Light and buttery, their tops spangled with crunchy bits of pork crackling, the cracklin' biscuits are so addictive they might as well just drop a couple of letters and call them crack biscuits. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Stewart’s Bistro

3652 Rogers Road, Wake Forest

919-562-2233

stewartsbistronc.com

Bliss on a biscuit: Big, buttery square biscuits with a variety of filling options from Nutella to chicken breast (grilled or fried) to thick-cut bacon and egg.

Whiskey Kitchen

201 W. Martin St., Raleigh





919-803-3181





whiskey-kitchen.com





Bliss on a biscuit: Beware the cracklin’ biscuits. Light and buttery, their tops spangled with crunchy bits of pork crackling, they’re so addictive they might as well just drop a couple of letters and call them crack biscuits.