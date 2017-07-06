Having trouble sleeping? It could be a sign you’ll develop Alzheimer’s, study says

Getting enough sleep is associated with a lot of health benefits already, but a new study suggests plenty of sleep can do more than just boost your immune system and help with weight loss – it can prevent you from getting Alzheimer’s Disease.
The study, published in Neurology on Wednesday, looked at 101 people with an average age of 63. Each person was asked to complete sleep assessments and had their cerebrospinal fluid collected. Lower levels of cerebrospinal fluid are considered one of the best indicators for predicting Alzheimer’s.
The information was adjusted based on variables between participants, such as age and sex. All participants were considered “cognitively healthy.”
Researchers found that those who had more sleep problems, including worse self-reported sleep quality and daytime sleepiness, had consistently lower levels of cerebrospinal fluid.
The study authors did not say definitively that lack of sleep can help cause Alzheimer’s, but suggested those who are at risk should make a good night’s sleep more of a priority. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend adults get at least seven hours of sleep.
Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting about 5 million people in the U.S. in 2013, according to the CDC. It can start with mild memory loss and severe cases can involve losing the ability to carry on a conversation or respond to your environment. Symptoms of the disease don’t tend to develop until after the age of 60, and risk increases with age.
