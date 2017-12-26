More Videos

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World

Pause
ABC11 Weather Forecast 0:58

ABC11 Weather Forecast

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play 1:19

Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night 2:40

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 2:06

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win 0:28

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win

The Dillon takes shape in downtown Raleigh 0:58

The Dillon takes shape in downtown Raleigh

Duke's Cutcliffe talks about the most difficult task an athlete faces 1:45

Duke's Cutcliffe talks about the most difficult task an athlete faces

Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson 0:27

Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson

  • Making a Bojangles biscuit

    Bojangles Regional Vice President Mike Burns explains the restaurant chain's unique and meticulous 48-step process for making biscuits in one of its new biscuit theaters.

Bojangles Regional Vice President Mike Burns explains the restaurant chain's unique and meticulous 48-step process for making biscuits in one of its new biscuit theaters. Charlotte Observer video
Bojangles Regional Vice President Mike Burns explains the restaurant chain's unique and meticulous 48-step process for making biscuits in one of its new biscuit theaters. Charlotte Observer video

Living

‘Tastes like baking soda.’ Bojangles’ biscuits insulted in Washington Post survey.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 26, 2017 06:23 AM

A survey of the nation’s fast-food biscuits didn’t have nice things to say about Charlotte-based Bojangles’.

The Washington Post survey compared the biscuits at Bojangles’, Burger King, KFC, Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s. (No mention of Hardee’s, which many Southerners believe has the best biscuit.)

IMG_MW_Bonjangles_CEO_00_2_1_0G6DF34I
Biscuits in the making at Bojangles.
T.ORTEGA GAINES ogaines@charlotteobserver.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taste testers in The Post survey rated Bojangles fifth in the contest, just above last-place Burger King. Ratings were based on texture, taste and appearance, said The Post.

“Not very light and fluffy,” said the judges of Bojangles’ biscuits. “Very salty, not very flaky... Not a good biscuit! Kind of a burned taste, but it looks perfectly golden! So many carbs, so little flavor. It’s crying out for jam, jelly, anything to distract from the bland-yet-fluffy body. I can taste leavening in this; it tastes like baking soda.”

The Post says the top pick in the blind survey genuinely surprised the judges, “who had thought Chick-fil-A or Popeyes would have been the best of the bunch.”

It was McDonald’s.

The judges said the McDonald’s biscuits were soft, flaky and buttery. “Reminds me of a Bisquick pancake without syrup, in a good way,” said a judge.

In case you’re wondering what they said about the worst on the list, Burger King biscuits were likened to “cardboard” and “a cake-like rock.”

“Requires a gallon of water after chewing,” said a judge.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World

Pause
ABC11 Weather Forecast 0:58

ABC11 Weather Forecast

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play 1:19

Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night 2:40

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 2:06

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win 0:28

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win

The Dillon takes shape in downtown Raleigh 0:58

The Dillon takes shape in downtown Raleigh

Duke's Cutcliffe talks about the most difficult task an athlete faces 1:45

Duke's Cutcliffe talks about the most difficult task an athlete faces

Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson 0:27

Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson

  • Make your own hot and buttery biscuits

    Melissa Clark shows the simple process of baking biscuits at home.

Make your own hot and buttery biscuits

View More Video