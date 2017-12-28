The holidays may be over, but you don’t need a reason to make your home look beautiful

The holiday season may be winding down, but there are still opportunities to keep your house feeling festive.
New Year’s Eve is still on the calendar, after all, plus you don’t really need a reason to entertain or enhance your home’s coziness.
As with any special occasion, the decorating can sometimes send people into a panic mode. Let’s make this simple – a three-step accessorizing workshop.
Here are some tips to give your home an oomph when putting the finishing touches and accents on your favorite piece of furniture, bookshelf or tablescape.
1. Have a plan
The entryway, dining area, coffee table and mantel are some key areas to set the welcoming vibe as your guests enter your home.
Start by measuring the spaces (height, width and depth) and know the number of items needed. Vary different shapes, textures and heights of items you want to use in groupings.
I like to sketch out or create a photo rendering when preparing a space for my clients to view. This may be an easy way for you to get a better visual for your space. Make some notes or sketches of your ideas for each of these areas to decorate. Select accessories already in your home, or take the notes with you when you go shopping. Snap a few pictures with your phone of the spaces to refer to while making selections.
2. Create a color scheme
Have a color scheme in mind, whether you are complementing a bold fabric on furniture, rug, special artwork or wallpaper in the space. Make sure that your colors are well represented.
When I attended the High Point Furniture Market in October, designers were seen mixing metals (silver, gold and bronze). This is great for those of you who want to keep up with what is popular without having to change every accessory or fixture in your home.
3. Execute and enjoy
Rarely do I leave an accessory, piece of art, picture frame or artifact in the exact location that I planned. Sometimes it takes several attempts at arranging until if looks and feels right.
Place items, step back and edit the spaces. Don’t be hard on yourself, and make it a fun afternoon of creativity. Remember to use books, acrylic or stone stands or platforms to create height differences, interest and dimension. Also, leave some room for change. Later swap out a tired accessory for that new great find you may find at Homegoods (my favorite), or your any of your favorite frequented stores.
Pro Tips
▪ Tea Lights: When decorating your dining table or other tables, be sure to add tea lights. I place them in votive holders on my entry table and throughout my dining table. Place them into crystal stemware and nestle them around the centerpiece. To mix it up, I add some inexpensive gold swirl wine glasses purchased at Homegoods for my drink-ware. The gold swirl glassware is fun to use at any time of year. They are dressy without being too formal.
▪ Faux Fur: Don’t forget to add the element of coziness to your space by adding a luscious faux fur pillow or throw. After a nice dinner, I like to cozy up by the fire with a cup of hot tea (or wine) and my faux fur throw. I also love the luxurious feel of lambswool pillows or throws to add softness to your space.
▪ Change it up: The statue on the entry table is now serving as the dining table centerpiece. I adorned it with an inexpensive fur headband that was originally bought at Pottery Barn as a wine bottle koozie. Floral picks from Michael’s were tucked around the statue, crystal glasses and tea lights. Elements from nature i.e. magnolia leaves, evergreens, Eucalyptus and holly can be a lovely addition as well.
▪ Battery-operated candles: Wouldn’t it be nice to come home to an inviting candle-lit room this dreary time of year? Many of the battery operated candles have timers and are wonderful to use anywhere in your home. Also, battery operated LED strands of lights are easy to add to anything clear (hurricanes, vases), and are especially gorgeous in Mercury Glass Vases.
