At Ladies Day, these women are encouraged to clean their souls and recharge spiritually

There’s nothing like a good spring cleaning to refresh and revive a home that has just come through a long winter. The women at Cary Church of Christ are putting that same principle to work in faith-based lives during the upcoming Ladies Day, with a theme of “Spring Cleaning for Your Heart and Soul.”
The program takes place on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. Speaker and author Kathy Pollard will lead the program. Pollard lives in Denver, is married to a preacher and is the mother of three teenage sons. She has appeared at church Ladies Days around the country.
“We do an annual Ladies Day every year to encourage ladies to continually serve Him,” said church member Lorisa Fife. “Typically, as wives and mothers, we are the encouraging ones within our families. We use this time, Ladies Day, to encourage the encourager and to recharge our spiritual batteries. We want ladies to come and spend the morning with us, to hear two wonderful lessons and to be encouraged and spiritually uplifted.”
In addition to the lessons, lunch will be served at the end of the program. Registration to have a spot and a lunch is on the church’s website. Cary Church of Christ is at 6640 Tryon Road in Cary.
Bingo Night at Coffeehouse
Volunteers are needed at this month’s Coffeehouse at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Raleigh, on Feb. 23. The entertainment this time is Bingo, and it takes additional volunteers to assist with Bingo cards.
Coffeehouse is presented by The Serving Cup, a ministry dedicated to erasing the lines that separate people of differing abilities. It’s a night of entertainment, food and socializing for adults of all abilities.
If you are interested in being a volunteer at Coffeehouse Bingo Night or learning more about the Coffeehouse program, email coffeehouse@gslchurch.org. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is at 7000 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh.
Chili Contests
Two church congregations are serving up fun and fellowship in a bowl of chili. Ridge Road Baptist Church is the home of the Heart & Soul Chili Bowl on Feb, 24 at 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best chili, cornbread and dessert. You can make a reservation for the chili bowl on the church’s website. The address is 2011 Ridge Road in Raleigh.
The Church of the Good Shepherd in downtown Raleigh is hosting its eighth annual Chili Cook-Off on Feb. 25, after the 10:15 a.m. service. One good cook will take home the grand title. To sign up to bring chili, cornbread or desert, visit the church’s website. Church of the Good Shepherd is at 111 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh.
