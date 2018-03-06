Student designers’ clothes hit the runway

The future of fashion takes the runway at Lucky Tree Gallery in Raleigh during the Artistic Aspirations Fashion Show, which is scheduled from 8 to 10 p.m. March 9.
With garments by budding fashion designers from Broughton High School, the show will feature four collections that include dresses, separates and more. The show is conceived and produced by students in the school’s fashion classes.
Tickets for the show are $10, and proceeds benefit Fashion Revolution, a movement calling for greater transparency, sustainability and ethics in the fashion industry. Tickets will be available at the door. The gallery is at 3801 Hillsborough St., Suite 137, Raleigh.
Trunk Shows
Another spate of trunk shows brings new styles to the Triangle this week. Here’s the lineup:
▪ Traditions bridal boutique in Raleigh hosts a sample sale starting March 8. Shoppers can score deals of 30 to 60 percent off store sample gowns. The sale runs through March 24. To book an appointment, call 919-783-8652.
▪ Spring looks from Worth New York come to Hunt and Gather at Seaboard Station in Raleigh March 6-12. Stylists will be on hand to offer advice. For details, call 919-605-1062 or 919-417-6455.
▪ The spring trunk show series at Dovecote Style boutique in Pittsboro’s Fearrington Village continues March 9-10 with shoes from FLEXX. The Italian brand offers comfortable casual styles for women. Visit fearrington.com/trunk-shows for full details.
▪ Bailey’s Fine Jewelry in Cameron Village hosts an estate jewelry sale March 10. During the event, shoppers can peruse hundreds of antique necklaces, bracelets, rings and more. For more info, call 919-829-7337.
Talbots partners with Dress for Success
Talbots has introduced a new capsule collection benefiting Dress for Success. The five-piece line features polka dots and bright reds, inspired by ladybugs. Thirty percent of net proceeds from the collection will benefit Dress for Success, the nonprofit that works to help women in need. Talbots stores also will accept clothing and monetary donations to benefit the organization through March 4. The collection will be available through April 1.
