These 'Project Runway' alumni once were students. Now they're helping up-and-coming designers.

Each year, students at N.C. State work for months to put on one of the biggest events on campus — the Art2Wear Fashion Show. The show is completely student-run — designers, directors, models, marketers — giving participants a hands-on experience in the fashion industry.





This year, a new event aims to support the program, while giving fashion fans a chance to rub elbows with designers from the reality TV competition, “Project Runway.”

The Art2Wear Gala will be held on April 19 — the night before the fashion show — from 7:30 to 10 p.m., at NC State's Gregg Museum on Hillsborough Street.

NC State professor and “Project Runway” alum Justin LeBlanc will be joined by fellow designers from the show, Dom Streater and Mondo Guerra, to present mini-collections inspired by a piece in the Gregg. Attendees can then bid on the designers’ garments.

LeBlanc and Streater appeared on Season 12 together with Streater winning and LeBlanc coming in third. Guerra won the first season of "Project Runway All Stars." LeBlanc and Streater also have competed on the All Stars seasons with Streater winning again for Season 4.

Tickets for the event are $75 and include drinks, hors d’oeuvres and admission to the after-party at Aloft Hotel. All proceeds benefit the Art2Wear Fashion Show Fund within the N.C. State University Foundation.





The fashion show is April 20 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. Student designers will interpret this year’s theme of “The Art of Deja Vu.” Tickets are $30.

To purchase tickets to the gala or the fashion show, visit design.ncsu.edu/art2wear/ticketing.

Trunk Shows

▪ New styles for spring from Vaneli come to Main and Taylor in North Hills April 6-7. A representative from the brand will be on hand to offer styling advice, and there will be an assortment of narrow and slim sizes available. Call 919-821-1556 for more details.

▪ Dovecote Style boutique in Pittsboro’s Fearrington Village hosts a trunk show of tunics and home accessories from Laura Park Designs, April 6-7. For details, call 919-542-1145.

Boutique Sale

Dress for Success Triangle NC holds its spring boutique sale April 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and April 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at 1812 Tillery Place in Raleigh. Shoppers can score deals on boutique-style designer looks for a fraction of the price. Admission is free, but a $20 donation gets shoppers early admission at 9 a.m. All proceeds benefit the organization’s mission to assist women in need. Visit trianglenc.dressforsuccess.org.

Cancer Gala

Every year, 30 percent of breast cancer patients develop metastatic or stage IV disease — cancer that spreads to other organs of the body, becoming terminal. Yet, metastatic breast cancer only receives about 2 percent of cancer research funding.

The nonprofit Metavivor works to help change that, raising money to fund metastatic breast cancer research. To that end, the Triangle Metsquerade ball — April 7, 6-11 p.m., at the North Raleigh Hilton — raises funds for the charity. Attendees can enjoy a little fashionable fun, including a host of prizes from local makers and boutiques such as Mollybeads, Moon & Lola, Vineyard Vines and Boho Beads.

Tickets are $120 and include dinner, drinks and music from Chairmen of the Board. All proceeds benefit Metavivor’s efforts. For info and tickets, visit trianglemets.org.