The Southern Women's Show features fashion, shopping and a bag designed by Serena Williams

Fans of Serena Williams will get a chance to score a handbag designed by the tennis star at the Southern Women’s Show, April 13-15, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.

In addition to fashion shows, shopping, beauty experts and more, attendees can register to win a purple bag designed by Williams to benefit the Allstate Foundation’s Purple Purse Program. The initiative assists women affected by domestic violence.





Tickets for the show are $10 in advance online, $8 in advance at local Walgreens locations and $12 at the door. Children ages 6-12 are $6, and kids under age 6 get in free. For more info and ticket sales, visit southernwomensshow.com.

Symbology at Belk

Symbology, the collection by Triangle native Marissa Heyl makes its debut at Belk Crabtree and belk.com. Heyl was the winner of the department store’s 2017 Southern Designer Showcase, chosen for her design talent and mission to help other women through partnerships with female artisans in India.

Up and coming Southern designers still have time to enter this year’s competition. The deadline for entries is April 30. Visit belk.com/southern-designer-showcase for more info.

Raleigh native Marissa Heyl’s Symbology clothing will be sold in Belk this spring. Heyl, who now lives in Texas, won Belk’s Southern Designer Showcase competition in 2017. Belk

This Week in Trunks

▪ Belk in Cary Towne Center hosts a trunk show of new pieces from Alberto Fine Jewelry, April 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The line is known for its natural gemstone collections using alexandrite and tanzanite, among others. Call 919-467-5050, ext. 281 for more info.

▪ Dovecote Style boutique in Pittsboro’s Fearrington Village continues its spring trunk show series with shirts from Frank & Eileen, April 13-14. The company’s button-down shirts for women are made with Italian fabric in California. For details, call 919-542-1145.

Anniversary Party

Clothing, jewelry and other accessories made by local artisans will be available during Cocoon Gallery’s anniversary party, April 14, 1-4 p.m. The Apex gallery at 221 N. Salem St., celebrates its first year in business with an assortment of locally made goods, as well as live music, refreshments and prize drawings. For details, call 919-267-4321.

More than Pink

Carolina Premium Outlets in Smithfield launches its spring More than Pink initiative to raise funds for the Susan G. Komen foundation for breast cancer research. From April 14-May 20, shoppers who donate $10 to Komen can earn a discount pass with 25 percent off at participating retailers.

The center also will offer Susan G. Komen Visa gift cards, with $1 from each purchase benefitting the charity. Visit simon.com for more information.