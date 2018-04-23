Strawberry season is here. Here's where you can pick your own.

While the cold weather has delayed strawberry picking season a few weeks this year, pick-your-own farms are getting ready to open for the public in late April.
Despite the cold, "It's gonna be a good year," said Dexter Hill, marketing specialist with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
"Growers have withstood the cold weather in March," Hill said.
Hal Gurley, the owner and operator of the Collard Patch, a pick your own farm in Wake County, said he is hoping to open between April 20 and 25.
Karma Lee is the owner of Buckwheat Farm, which is celebrating its 20th year of strawberry picking. Cool nights have slowed down the crop, Lee said.
"If it continues to stay warm at night, like in the upper 40s and 50s, that will help move the crop along pretty quickly," Lee said.
Buckwheat Farm opened for picking April 18 but advised that pickers call before coming, saying that hours may vary depending on when the berries ripen.
The farm is planning a number of events and activities to celebrate its milestone anniversary, including jam and jelly giveaways.
On some strawberry picking weekends, weather permitting, Buckwheat Farm will also offer pulled pork BBQ, hot dogs and chicken wings.
Where to pick strawberries
Here are some of the strawberry picking farms in the Triangle. It's advised to call before going to the farm to confirm opening dates.
For more, go to pickyourown.org.
Page Farms
6100 Mt. Herman Road, Raleigh; 919-596-3227 or pagefarmsraleigh.com
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Phillips Farms
6701 Good Hope Church Road, Cary; 919-467-3004 or phillipsfarmsofcary.com
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday
Buckwheat Farm
2700 Holland Road, Apex; 919-303-0339 or buckwheatfarm.com
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
DJ's Berry Patch
1223 Salem Church Road, Apex; 919-600-4020 or djsberrypatch.com
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
Collard Patch
7012 Pulley Town Road, Wake Forest; 919-793-3791 or thecollardpatch.net
8 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
Waller Family Farm
5030 Kerley Road, Durham; 919-225-4305 or wallerfamilyfarm.com
Call ahead for hours. Open Monday to Saturday
Double R Cattle Services Inc.
701 Ollie's Lane, Hillsborough; 919-949-8156 or doublercattleservices.com
Call ahead for hours
McAdams Farms
110 Efland Ceder Grove Road, Efland; 919-732-7701 or mcadamsfarm.com
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday (or until picked out)
