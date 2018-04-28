Living

April 28, 2018 1:07 PM

These birdhouses are perfect for our feathered friends

By Jessica Banov

For 18 years, creative bird lovers, or those blessed with woodworking talents, have done their best to come up with the dream birdhouse.

These are the homes birds would pick to live in and nest, if they had a sense of design, that is.

Earlier this month, the 18th annual Birdhouse Competition at JC Raulston Arboretum attracted plenty worthy of being on the bird version of HGTV.

There are categories for both adults and children — "Serious" or "Flight of Fancy".

The birdhouses in the Serious category could be used by real birds and are judged on craftsmanship, functionality for humans and birds, mountability, type of material, ability to be cleaned out, the hole, roof, chamber and aesthetics.

The “Flights of Fancy” birdhouses need to look like a birdhouse, but are more artsy. They’re judged on aesthetics; theme or concept, use of form, texture and color and execution; craftsmanship and functionality for birds (the hole, roof, and chamber).

There also is a category for people with mental or physical challenges.

Here are this year's winners.

Adult Serious

1st place: Patrick Fullwood, "Slate-ly Manor"

2nd place: Ann Sumner, "Cottage Garden"

3rd place: Richard Kane, "The Canarywood Retreat"

Adult Flights of Fancy 1st place is Susan Lamatrice's

Adult Flights of Fancy

1st place: Susan Lamatrice, Cozy Quilted Cottage

2nd place: Jennifer Midthun, Untitled

3rd place: Deborah Brogden, Bowling Ball Basket Birdhouse

Adult Pathways for People 1st place winner.

Adult Pathways for People

1st place: Untitled

2nd place: Untitled

3rd place: Untitled

The Youth 10-12 1st place winner is Macy H.'s

Youth (ages 10-12)

1st place: Macy Harding, Bird Cottage

2nd place: Meredith Overcash, Untitled

3rd place: Dylan Bauer and Lilly Collier, Untitled

The Youth 7-9 1st place winner is David Morgan's

Youth (ages 7-9)

1st place: David Morgan, Modern Mud Hut

2nd place: Tyler Harding, T's House

3rd place: George Midthun, Untitled

The Youth 4-6 1st place winner is Allison Morgan's

Youth (ages 4-6)

1st place: Allison Morgan, Flower Hut

2nd place: Emilie Thigpen, Unicornia

3rd place: Kai Tomasini, Juju Bird

