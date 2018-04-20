Some of the coolest, most innovative fashion is walking the Art2Wear runway

For more than a decade, student designers at N.C. State have stretched the boundaries of fashion, creating fantastical garments that showcase their technical skill and artistic prowess for the annual Art2Wear Fashion Show.

This year’s crop of designers continues that tradition at 7:30 on April 20, with collections that range from a 1970s-inspired children’s line to handcrafted leather bags to avant-garde architectural dresses inspired by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen.

Their pieces reflect the changing makeup of the show’s participants. No longer just a showcase for textile design, this year’s show includes designers from such disciplines as architecture and industrial design.

The show is completely student-run — designers, directors, models, marketers — giving participants a hands-on experience in the fashion industry.

The designers are Katie Rant, Grace Bilbao, Olivia Koval, Sophie Wiseman-Floyd, Laura Wyker, Christian Fuda, Louis Baily and Katelyn Auger, Anthony Ross, Cameron Elliott and Samantha Lackey, Katie Harris and Keshauna Parker.

Thursday, there was a new event to help the students how continue to flourish.

The Art2Wear Gala at NC State's Gregg Museum featured mini-collections from "Project Runway" designers who created garments inspired by a piece of art in the museum.

The designers were NC State professor and “Project Runway” alum Justin LeBlanc, faculty adviser and an alum of Art2Wear himself; Dom Streater; and Mondo Guerra.

LeBlanc and Streater appeared on Season 12 together with Streater winning and LeBlanc coming in third. Guerra won the first season of "Project Runway All Stars." LeBlanc and Streater also have competed on the All Stars seasons with Streater winning again for Season 4.

▪ The Art2Wear fashion show is April 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Talley Student Union on N.C. State’s campus. Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets to the gala or the fashion show, go to design.ncsu.edu/art2wear/ticketing or call 919-515-1100 or in person at the Talley Student Union box office. All proceeds benefit the Art2Wear Fashion Show fund.



