This dinner aims to spotlight chefs of color while bringing all races to the table

In the height of the Jim Crow South, the Green Book offered safe passage.

The Green Book travel guide of restaurants, hotels, beauty parlors and gas stations, published from 1936 to 1964, created a network of known places black travelers could stop along their way and hope to avoid discrimination and violence. It included black-owned shops and white-owned ones, in cities and the country, all in the hope of finding welcoming routes.

"It shows the steps people had to go to to live up to what America is: mobility and opportunity," said longtime Durham bartender Adrian Lindsay, who has worked at Nana's and is now at Rue Cler and West End Wine Bar.

Now, Lindsay has founded the Green Book Supper Club, a pop-up dinner series aimed at showcasing African-American chefs in North Carolina.

The supper club is an homage to the Green Book. Lindsay said the idea came from conversations with chef Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood. They spoke about working too many private wine dinners where they were the only black people in the room.





"Restaurants are still segregated in a way," Lindsay said. "Black-owned establishments serve mostly black diners, white-owned establishments serve mostly white diners. This is a way of getting people more involved and take ownership of Southern food."

The first Green Book Supper Club event is a wine dinner with Moore and winemaker Andre Mack of Mouton Noir winery. Moore will serve a four-course menu, paired with Mack's wines and oysters from Oysters Carolina, which is owned by Ryan Bethea, one of the only black oyster farmers in the country.





"There are a lot of black chefs people don't know about," Lindsay said, referencing chef Edna Lewis, whose seasonal and refined Southern cooking continues to influence chefs across the country.

Lewis spent time later in her career cooking at the Fearrington House in Pitttsboro and her cookbook "A Taste of Country Cooking" is a classic — mixing memoir and recipes revealing the poetry and potential of Southern cooking.

"Black folks are making some incredible contributions, but most people just don't know about it," Lindsay said.

Beyond Lewis, Lindsay points to the black cooks who served presidents in the White House and bartender Tom Bullock, who in the early 20th century, was the first African-American to publish a bartending guide.

"I'm a bartender and I had no idea about Tom Bullock," Lindsay said. "There's this whole food culture out here that would benefit a lot of people to know."

In the introduction to one edition of the Green Book, the editors etched their hope for a future where such a book was no longer needed.

"There will be a day sometime in the near future when this guide will not have to be published," it reads. "That is when we as a race will have equal opportunities and privileges in the United States. It will be a great day for us to suspend this publication for then we can go wherever we please, and without embarrassment."

While the Green Book hasn't been published in more than 50 years, Lindsay points to recent racial incidents like those at a Philadelphia Starbucks and a New Jersey LA Fitness that he said suggest such a book is still needed.

"A lot of times when you go out to places and you're treated a certain way, you have to think, is this because I'm black or are they just having a bad day?" Lindsay said.

The inaugural Green Book Supper Club dinner likely will be family-style, Lindsay said, getting diners to share the same bowl and pass plates around. In his work as a bartender, Lindsay said he's seen the way food and drinks help people become more than strangers, to share a moment as much as a meal.

"When we make efforts to sit at the table with one another, we see that we have so much more in common than we have differences," Lindsay said. "Food is the perfect medium for that."





The Green Book Supper Club wine dinner will be Monday, April 30, at Saltbox Seafood, 2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., in Durham. Tickets are $75 each through Eventzilla and include four courses and wine pairings. Go to facebook.com/gbscdurham for details.