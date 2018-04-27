These theaters want kids with disabilities, and their parents, to have a stress-free experience

For awhile, Kathy Honeyman was worried about taking her daughter to see plays and theater performances.
Her daughter is on the autism spectrum and has moderate intellectual disabilities. Those who have disabilities, especially people on the autism spectrum, can have difficulty sitting through theater performances because they are sensitive to light and sound.
For Honeyman's daughter, sometimes just going into a room with a lot of people causes her to cover up her ears from the noise.
"If you're not familiar with it," Honeyman said, "It looks like bad behavior."
Raleigh Little Theatre wants to help people like Honeyman and her daughter have a more enjoyable, stress-free experience at the theater.
On Saturday, April 28, they are teaming up with Arts Access to provide a sensory-friendly performance of "Alice @ Wonderland," a new, modernized adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic "Alice in Wonderland" tale.
The sensory-friendly elements include the reduction of loud sounds, flashing lights and strobe lights. There will be extra staff, and audience members are free to talk during the show. There will also be a designated "Take a Break Space."
During the show, theater staff will prepare audience members for intense moments at the front of the stage. This will help both those who are sensitive, as well as their caretakers, know what's coming, said Patrick Torres, Raleigh Little Theatre's Artistic Director.
"She will hold up a glow stick if something is coming that could cause a negative reaction," Torres said. "Two glow sticks if something pretty significant is coming — like a really loud sound or really quick transition in lighting."
Arts Access is a Raleigh non-profit that works to make the arts more accessible for people with disabilities, regardless of their age or the kind of disability. Arts Access partners with organizations to make them more accessible by offering their knowledge around disability and inclusive practices, said Betsy Ludwig, executive director of Arts Access.
"The way we do that is by trying to increase organizational capacity," Ludwig said. "Our core belief is that the arts are important, the arts matter, and everyone should be benefiting from them."
Their Wake Arts Inclusion Project has other accommodations at productions across the Triangle. Audio-described performances are scheduled May 1 for "Waitress" at the Durham Performing Arts Center; "A Night With Janis Joplin" at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts May 5; and "Cinderella" at the Carolina Theatre in Durham, among others.
In the past 10 years, such accommodations for theater and movie theaters have become more common. Regal Theaters, which has North Hills Stadium 14, has "My Way Matinees" with the sound turned down and the lights turned up.
Stone Theaters offers monthly sensory-friendly film screenings at its Morrisville location with audience members "welcome to get up, sing, walk, dance, shout," according to its website. "Avengers: Infinity War" will be shown May 5.
And the Autism Society has partnered with AMC Theaters to put on sensory-friendly films at AMC locations on the second and fourth Saturday, and Tuesday night of every month.
Honeyman, who is a social worker and therapist in Raleigh, said the accommodations can help kids like her daughter, who feel senses in such an intense way. She said people sometimes assume that the parent has an out-of-control child, when in fact the child is suffering from a disability-related sensory issue.
"So you can't really enjoy anything if you're feeling that you're being singled out in that way," said Honeyman. "And of course the person who's on the spectrum is not enjoying it — it's too loud, there might be different perfumes they can't tolerate, the seat itself may be uncomfortable.
"I'm just delighted that Raleigh Little Theater is doing it," Honeyman said.
Details
"Alice @ Wonderland" sensory-friendly performance is at 1 p.m. April 28, at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. Tickets are $11.19 for children and $16.78 for adults. Call 919-821-3111 or go to raleighlittletheatre.org.
The theater has prepared a guide for attendees to give them an idea of what to expect before they even enter the theater.
For more information on Arts Access, go to artsaccessinc.org/
