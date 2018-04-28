For 90 years, she has lived a life of love, loss, laughter and family. That's worth celebrating.

A hazy memory from my childhood: I’m riding in the back seat of my father’s Ford, listening to Roy Orbison croon “Oh, Pretty Woman” on the radio. I sing along, knowing all the words, and though Daddy isn’t singing aloud, he adjusts the radio, and I know he’s singing inside his head.

Years later, hearing it on the radio again, I realized that in my father’s eyes, Roy was singing about my mother.





Daddy met her in the fall of his senior year in medical school when she was working as a lab tech in the hospital in Winston-Salem. That June he graduated and married her, and together they built a marriage that lasted 61 years.

My mother is indeed one pretty woman. Gray-haired since she was 30, she was tall and thin and blue-eyed as a young mother, eyes sparkling under thick, dark brows, her slim legs showing underneath her pencil skirts.

As a child I never wanted to be anything more than just like her.

She is also, as they say, neat as a pin. A visit to her house finds soft towels waiting, the kitchen gleaming, fresh flowers from her small garden on the table.

I tend, instead, to leave life all over the floor — as evidenced by my bedroom closet and my home in the past few years. Waiting, I am, for somebody to come behind me and straighten everything up, but my mother gave up that job years ago.

Mama just turned 90. Though she no longer is the tall willowy mother from when I was young, she retains her elegance — in her manner and carriage and in her dress. There are days when I think she has never been more beautiful.

Betty Jean McCormick was born the same year bubble gum was invented, though I never saw her chew it. Not even when Chiclets came around did she pop the smallest piece of gum in her mouth. It’s not ladylike to chew gum, I hear her say. And my mother is indeed a lady.

She shares her birthday year with Mister Rogers, Rosemary Clooney and Shirley Temple. Good company, all.

Ninety years. Imagine. She has lived through the Great Depression and a World War, watched men land on the moon. She’s seen her world grow from the typewriter to the iPad, witnessed phones move from table to wall to pocketbook. Documents filed in metal cabinets back in the day now hang in the clouds somewhere. Even I don’t understand how that works.

She’s lost her parents, siblings, husband and friends, and though she is sad, she considers herself blessed beyond measure. She can talk to her new great-grandson on that iPad, and he can see what she looks like, hear her voice before they even meet.

It’s worth celebrating, the fact that someone makes it to nine decades, and so earlier this month we did. Twenty-one adults and seven children gathered — most of us owing our very existence to the grand lady in our midst.

We missed my dad. Since his death five years ago this month, my mother has moved to a new city, healed from a broken femur, welcomed three grand-spouses and three great-grandchildren into our family. (Our Henry, who with his parents weren’t able to make the trip, is the youngest of eight — ages 11 years to 7 weeks.)

In the weeks before our celebration, I sorted through old photographs of my mother — sitting in the baby carriage, standing with her siblings as a teen, all the way to last summer as she sat on the beach deck with me. In every photo, I searched for what hasn’t changed about her.

In an old photograph of her as a baby, an artist had painted her cheeks pink and eyes the brightest sky blue. My brother and sister and I have those eyes, and many of the grands and greats have them, too. Her genes, like her, are strong.

One of my favorite shots is from her wedding day, her face erupted in laughter as she heads out of the church with my dad. I‘ve seen that same look hundreds of times through the years, saw it many times over the weekend — as grandsons crowded around her, kissing her cheeks and great-grands helped her blow out the candles on two of the three cakes it took to feed us all.

The child that was Betty Jean who became the girl who met my father and grew into my beauty of a mother is still there, at heart.

My mother has loved more than a dozen dogs in her life — and two cats. So she did not feel the least bit guilty feeding blueberries from the table to my son’s dog during her birthday bash weekend. Her joy these days comes in the small things like these: the cold touch of a dog’s nose, naps with her Cavalier King Charles, Ruby, on her lap, the daily Cryptoquote and crossword puzzle, cards from friends. A new episode of "Outlander." And holding a great-grandchild in her lap until he wiggles out.

At her celebration, we played a slide show of the pictures we’d gathered of her life. We threw in a few songs for her soundtrack, and since Daddy couldn’t be there, slid in a little Roy Orbison for kicks.

As she watched her life unfold on the screen, her family gathered all around, the pretty woman glowed like 90 birthday candles were lighting her face.