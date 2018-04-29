NCCU grad has major fashion moment at New York Fashion Week

In the years since Amanda Williamson launched her clothing brand, Ennyluap, the NC Central University graduate has experienced some major fashion moments, including appearing in the pages of British Vogue and winning the Belk Southern Designer Showcase in 2015.

In February, Williamson had another star moment for her label (pronounced in-a-lope), presenting a collection at New York Fashion Week.

“It was amazing,” she says. “It’s a rare opportunity to be featured on the official New York Fashion Week calendar. Our show was packed to capacity with over 400 attendees.”





Williamson says the collection was inspired by an old English/steampunk vibe, but includes pieces that easily work in a number of settings. “The collection features wearable attire for everyday life,” she says.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Williamson says the collection will be available at ennyluap.com and at select retailers.

Amanda Williamson at New York Fashion Week after her clothing brand, Ennyluap, had a fashion show. Charles Hundley The Runway Authority

Website Launch Party

Revolver consignment boutique celebrates the launch of its new website with a soiree at its brick-and-mortar location at 122 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, on April 29, noon-3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy cupcakes from The Cupcake Shoppe and Prosecco mimosas from The Raleigh Wine Shop. For more info, call 919-834-3053.

Trunk Shows

▪ The summer collection from Worth New York comes to Raleigh during a trunk show at Hunt and Gather, May 1-10. Attendees can check out spring and summer looks — both work and casual — for women. To schedule an appointment, call 919-605-1062 or 919-417-6455.

▪ Marta’s of Raleigh will have new jewelry designs from Charles & Colvard in store for a trunk show May 4-5. The collection includes moissanite rings, earrings and bracelets in 14-karat gold. During the show, Paintbase will offer free mini-manicures. For more info, visit charlesandcolvard.com.

▪ Dovecote Style in Pittsboro’s Fearrington Village wraps up its spring trunk show series with jewelry from Ann Lightfoot, May 4-5. The designer will be on hand to share the stories behind her handmade pieces. Call 919-542-1145 for more information.

▪ Created by a Greenville, S.C., mother-daughter duo, Beija Flor jeans are designed to fit and flatter women of all shapes and sizes. StyleFinder Boutique in Raleigh hosts a trunk show of new looks from the brand, May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. During the event, shoppers can register to win a free pair. For details, call 919-454-3068.

Handmade Market

Local designers, crafters and other makers will gather on May 5 at Marbles Kids Museum for the annual Handmade Market. Held in the museum’s Venture Hall, the market features clothing, jewelry, bath and body products, children’s goods, home goods and more, all made by local artisans. The event runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and admission is $5 for adults until 4 p.m., free 4-6 p.m. and free for children all day.

Proceeds from entrance fees and raffle tickets benefit Note in the Pocket, a nonprofit that provides clothing to impoverished and homeless children in Wake County. For more info, visit thehandmademarket.com.