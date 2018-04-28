Vivian Howard won a James Beard Award. Next up, the Daytime Emmys.

Kinston chef Vivian Howard took home her second James Beard award in three years.

The James Beard Foundation held its Media Awards Friday night in New York City, honoring the television, journalism, books and digital works of the food world.

Howard won for Best Instructional Video for her step-by-step guide to making black bean glazed salmon with ginger cabbage for the website pannacooking.com. Though far from the Southern food Howard is best known for at her Kinston restaurants and her award-winning PBS series, "A Chef's Life," she says in the video that the funky fish dish is one of her family's favorites at home.

For Video Webcast, Fixed Location and/or Instructional: @PannaCooking: Black Bean-Glazed Salmon with Ginger Cabbage hosted by @chefandthef https://t.co/kBtdnqybXp #jbfa — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) April 28, 2018

Howard was also up for Best Host or Personality, an award she previously won in 2016 for the "A Chef's Life." This year the award went to fellow PBS host Pati Jinich for "Pati's Mexican Table."

Vivian & Ben are at the @beardfoundation media awards tonight in New York City! She’s nominated for Outstanding Broadcast Personality. Congrats to all the nominees! @chefandthef @benjaminknight_art #jbfa #achefslife https://t.co/dKFlnyno9O pic.twitter.com/gjOGxjnJXL — A Chef's Life (@chefsouth) April 27, 2018

Food and travel site Roads & Kingdoms won the James Beard for Best Food Section. Cary native Matt Goulding is one of the site's founders.

Daytime Emmy Awards

It's a weekend of glitz and glamour for Howard, and maybe more awards at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Friday night in California, the Daytime Emmys handed out their Creative Arts Awards. "Chef's Life" show creator Cynthia Hill was up for best directing in a culinary, lifestyle or travel show. "Giada's Holiday Handbook" won in the directing category.

But Sunday at the main awards ceremony, Howard is nominated for Outstanding Culinary Host, and "A Chef's Life" is up for Outstanding Culinary Program.

Those awards will be streamed at 8 p.m. emmyonline.tv.

James Beard Chef Awards

The James Beard Foundation's chef awards will be announced May 7 in Chicago. Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen is a finalist this year for the top James Beard award. Christensen won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast in 2014. She owns four restaurants in downtown Raleigh, including her award-winning Poole’s Diner and Death & Taxes, plus a cocktail bar and an event space. A pizza restaurant is on the way next year next to Poole’s.

This time, she'll be one of five chefs vying for a national award that's given to "a working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals."

Asheville chef Katie Button, whose restaurants include Curate and Nightbell, is nominated for Best Chef: Southeast.