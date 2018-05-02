There's a third Al's on the way, but it's more than a burger shack

A new full-service restaurant from the Al's Burger Shack family will open this summer near Jordan Lake.

Al's Pub Shack will open in the Governors Village development east of Chapel Hill. This is the second Al's spinoff to open in a year, following the second Al's Burger Shack in Southern Village.

Husband and wife Al and Mel Bowers opened Al's Burger Shack in Chapel Hill in 2013, and it's grown into a Franklin Street destination, serving burgers griddled in the roadside tradition, crispy crinkle cut fries and milkshakes made from Maple View ice cream.

Al's Pub Shack is a mash up of the burger shack and Mel's Commissary, the family's lunch and catering arm. The owners said the pub will have burgers and hot dogs, but also a Cuban sandwich, green chicken chili and weekend brunch. Drinks will include local beers on draft, plus wines and cocktails from a full bar.

“We wanted to bring great food and drink in an approachable way to Governor’s Club and this side of Chapel Hill and Chatham County,” said Al Bowers in a release. “The Pub Shack will be a place to eat a quick bite for lunch, grab drinks with friends, enjoy dinner with the family and everything in between. Think about your favorite pub experiences … we want you to have them here with us.”

Al's Pub Shack will serve lunch and dinner and brunch on the weekends, offering bar service and outdoor seating.

It will be at 50050 Governors Village, Chapel Hill. For information, go to alspubshack.com or follow them on Facebook.