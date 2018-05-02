The sad tale of Sadie and Sal

A pair of animal friends – Sadie the bulldog and Sal the goose – went missing. Harnett County residents have taken to social media to reunite them.
Josh Shaffer
Local

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

National

National Zoo welcomes birth of male gorilla named Moke

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.