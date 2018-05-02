Another Franklin Street restaurant to close, this time the R&R Grill

The R&R Grill is closing on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, the latest restaurant to pack it in on the famous UNC drag that seems to see more closings than openings.

The R&R owners announced the closing Wednesday afternoon on the restaurant's Facebook page. Next Sunday, May 13, Mother's Day, will be the last service at the restaurant tucked in the back of CVS Plaza.

"We have had an amazing (nine) years and we’re proud of what we’ve done, but it is time for us to move on to the next thing," the Facebook post read. "We will miss being a part of the Chapel Hill community, and most of all we’ll miss you guys."





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Chapel Hill's Franklin Street, the heartbeat of college-years-nightlife for UNC students and small town culture, is in the midst of a transition. Four-decade institution Spanky's closed last month, iconic local club the Cave last Sunday and before that a half dozen other shutterings in the past year.

The R&R owners announced it will close May 13, 2018. It has been tucked in the back of CVS Plaza on Franklin Street since 2008.

At the same time, new restaurants are opening in newly constructed buildings, including in Carolina Square, while some of those shuttered spots have found new tenants. Heavenly Buffaloes opened in the former Sandwhich location, and the owners of Spanky's have said a new concept will open.

MidiCi is slated to open this year on the first floor of the building that houses Top of the Hill, and Hops Burger Bar will open in the former Lime Fresh American Grill.

The R&R Grill opened in 2009, serving a wide ranging menu of pub food like burgers and wings, to ribs and seafood pastas. Like most bars and restaurants near UNC, it found most of its business on game days, but struggled to stay busy in between tip offs.

The owners encouraged fans to stop in over the next week for one last time in the R&R Grill.