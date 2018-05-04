A fire took the Spanglish food truck off the road, but it's back sooner than expected

From the ashes, the Spanglish food truck will soon return.

Last week, a generator caught fire and quickly engulfed the popular Puerto Rican food truck. Owners declared it a total loss.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, the Spanglish team announced they have a new truck and that as soon as they can get it outfitted, they'll be back slinging empanadas and Cuban sandwiches.

"Spanglish doesn’t get knocked down for long!" the post read. "We pooled all our resources, lined up all our contacts, and called in a few favors. We can now announce that we’re coming back on the road as soon as our new truck gets completed. It’s going to be lean and mean (and way easier to drive!)."

The fire occurred after lunch service in the parking lot of TransLoc in Durham, when the truck's generator caught fire and the flames moved through the kitchen and into the truck's cab.

In the new post, owners said insurance has covered some of the new truck, but that a GoFundMe page, set up by TransLoc employees, is still raising funds for kitchen equipment and personal items.

"Insurance covered part of the truck and equipment but there were so many other things lost in the fire, like our cooking utensils, food stock, cash money from the register, receipt printers, paperware, mobile device for taking orders, even our team member’s glasses!" the post read.

So far the GoFundMe campaign at gofundme.com/SaveSpanglish has raised a little more than half of its $3,000 goal.

Spanglish, which started in 2016, is owned by two married couples, Doel Gonzales and Gretchen Grajales and Antonio Rodriguez and Elizabeth Gutierrez. A successful Kickstarter campaign helped get the truck on the road in the beginning, raising more than $11,000.





The Spanglish menu features a few traditional and inventive empanadas, including one with buffalo chicken, as well as a take on a Cuban sandwich using slow roasted Pernil and house baked bread. News & Observer restaurant critic Greg Cox raved that any Cuban sandwich lover would approve.





The owners also recently opened a sister restaurant, the brick and mortar Pressed Sandwich House, at 10630 Durant Road, Suite 104, in North Raleigh. It took over the former Nashers Sandwich House space six months ago and that the purchase was made possible by the success of Spanglish.