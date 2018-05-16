Oh, sweet! An all-dessert food truck rodeo is planned for the Triangle.

The summer ice cream truck, with its pied piper jingle, was one of the original food trucks.

But for all the tacos, arepas, lobster rolls and dumplings, dessert is somewhat forgotten in the food truck revolution.

Now those with a sweet tooth are getting their due.

Make way for doughnuts and chocolate, cookies and cupcakes, at NC Sugar Rush, an all-dessert food truck rodeo. The dessert event, said to be the first of its kind, is the afternoon of Sunday, May 27, outside City Market in downtown Raleigh.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Organizer Jay Jones of Jay's Italian Ice said he wanted an event where desserts are the star, not the afterthought.

"It's normally all savory foods, barbecue, chicken hot dogs," said Jones, who started his food truck five years ago.

"Dessert is only if you have room," he said. "We've got a lot of great dessert in this area. It's time it got highlighted. It should have been done a long time ago."





Jones said NC Sugar Rush will bring around 20 dessert food trucks together for a smorgasbord of sweet delights.

The roster already has some heavy hitters, including a downtown Raleigh appearance from popular Two Roosters Ice Cream. There's also Jay's Italian Ice, pineapple smoothie specialist Tropical Delight, Not Just Icing (cupcakes), Dusty Donuts, Escazu Chocolates, Chez Moi (cakes), and vendors of lemonade, cakes, sweet popcorn and coffee.

"There will be something for everyone," Jones said. "If you're on a diet, if you like chocolate, if you have allergies. Whatever your heart desires."

The event is 1 to 5 p.m. in the 200 block of East Martin Street at City Market. For details, go to ncsugarrush.com or facebook.com/ncsugarrush.