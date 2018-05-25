'Mama Dip' is remembered for helping the community. That community is returning the kindness.

A memorial walk will be held Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill to honor Mildred Council, the owner of Mama Dip's Kitchen who died Sunday.

The walk will begin at 12 noon at Mama Dip's Kitchen, 408 W. Rosemary St., in Chapel Hill and will proceed to the Hargraves Community Center, at 216 N. Roberson St., a distance of about a quarter-mile.

The walk is organized by UNC Walk for Health.

Council died at UNC Hospitals at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy as one of the South's iconic country cooks. She owned a landmark restaurant, wrote two cookbooks of her Southern recipes and stories and contributed decades of community service.





Organizers said the walk recognizes that service and Council's sponsorship of youth activities. Mama Dip's is one of the sponsors for the UNC Walk for Health's Four Seasons Basketball Camp to be held next month.

At the end of the walk, coaches, middle and high school students will put on an athletic showcase for 89 minutes, one minute for each year of Council's life. The walk is free and open to the public.

Meanwhile, visitation also is Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Knotts Funeral Home, 113 N. Graham St., Chapel Hill. A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Hill Bible Church, 260 Erwin Road, Chapel Hill.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Triangle Community Foundation's Mama Dip Share the Love Fund. Donations can be made online or to Mama Dip's Share The Love Fund c/o Triangle Community Foundation, P.O. Box 12729, Durham, NC 27709.