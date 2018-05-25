A favorite Raleigh brewery is adding another restaurant

You could call Lynnwood Grill and Brewing Concern's latest addition coming full circle, but chances are they're not done yet.

Lynnwood will soon add Wilson's Eatery, a new restaurant, to the site of its taproom and production facility at Dock 1053, off East Whitaker Mill Road.

The longtime brewery got its start as a neighborhood bar and restaurant off Glenwood Avenue in North Raleigh, then grew into a respected brewery with two locations — the original site on Grove Barton Road and Dock 1053.

Wilson's will take over the large metal building at the entrance of Dock 1053, across the parking lot from Lynnwood's oft-packed taproom, turning Lynnwood into a kind of beer drinking campus. Founder Ted Dwyer said he aims to open the new restaurant by Labor Day.

Wilson's will be a counter-service restaurant serving flatbread pizzas and sandwiches and a rotating menu that may feature tacos one week and brisket the next, similar, Dwyer said, to the diversity of the food trucks often parked out front. That means this is the last summer for food trucks at Lynnwood's Dock 1053 location.

"Unfortunately this means no more food trucks," Dwyer said. "We love having the food trucks at the brewery and are going to miss them, but this is the necessary progression."

Dwyer said they're narrowing down chef candidates, which is why the menu and concept is vague for now.

"We wanted to leave some space for them to put their own spin on things," Dwyer said.

Wilson's and the Lynnwood taproom will share an ABC permit, so drinkers can stroll from one to the other as their thirst and hunger dictate. Wilson's will pour Lynnwood beers, as well as a few cocktails made from local distillers, including next door neighbor Pinetops Gin, as well as craft sodas.





Dwyer said he hadn't planned to open another restaurant, but also didn't want someone else opening one steps from the brewery, taking up parking spaces without drinking his beer. When Lynnwood first opened at Dock 1053 three years ago, Dwyer said he was offered the space for a restaurant, but declined. Then over the years, other restaurant concepts were close, he said, but always seemed to fall through. Now he's giving it a shot.





"It's a daunting project," he said. "But if we didn't do this and someone else did, we'd have major headaches with parking. This way we're sharing the same customers."

Wilson's Eatery is named after Dwyer's family dog, described as an oversized and strong-willed 18 month old yellow lab.





While restaurants don't allow dogs inside, Dwyer plans to give the new spot a charitable mission, donating 5 percent of sales to local animal shelters, the SPCA of Wake County and Cause for Paws. Dogs will still be welcome in the beer garden connecting the two.

Triangle breweries have long been a popular landing spot for local food trucks, with set schedules of who would be posted out front slinging food on any given night. Some Triangle breweries have started opening their own kitchens, including Fullsteam in Durham, Mystery Brewing in Hillsborough and Little City in Raleigh.





Dock 1053 is also home to Hummingbird, a cocktail bar that serves small plates as well as breakfast treats.

Lynwood Brewing's taproom is at 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Raleigh.