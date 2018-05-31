National Doughnut Day: Where to score free sweet treats

North Carolina loves its doughnuts, those fried circles of dough blanketed with sugar, either molten or powder, perfectly fine left alone, but never worse iced with chocolate or caramel, sprinkles or nuts, filled with creme, custard or fruit.
Anything sweeter and simpler was plucked from a branch.
This Friday, June 1 is National Doughnut Day, a country's celebration of the most worthwhile calories per square inch that can be packed into a pastry.
North Carolina's grand doughnut tradition includes Winston-Salem based Krispy Kreme, the glazed doughnut standard bearer, famous for the siren call of its neon signs when conveyor belts are full of warm, just glazed doughnuts.
There are plenty of independent shops across the state, as well as North Carolina-born companies like Rise and Duck Donuts bent on taking over the doughnut eating world.
Here are some shops with free doughnuts or other deals.
▪ Carolina Glazed Donuts: This independent Durham shop is offering one free doughnut, no strings attached. 5400 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. Facebook.
▪ Daylight Donuts: The store is giving away one free glazed doughnut with the purchase of a drink at this Raleigh doughnut shop. Daylight says quantities will be limited, but doughnut dibs can be called by calling ahead at 919-272-1748. 7550-101 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh. daylightdonutsraleigh.com
▪ Duck Donuts: Three Triangle locations of this quickly growing Outer Banks company will offer one free plain, cinnamon sugar or powdered doughnut, no purchase necessary. Locations are in Raleigh, Cary and a new Durham spot. duckdonuts.com
▪ Dunkin Donuts: One of the nation's largest doughnut chains will offer a free doughnut with a beverage purchase.
▪ Early Bird Donuts: Get one free glazed doughnut Friday from 6 a.m. to 12 noon by tagging Early Bird in a social media post. 2816 Erwin Road, Suite 101, Durham. Find Early Bird on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
▪ Krispy Kreme: Customers can get one free doughnut of their choice on National Doughnut Day, no purchase required. Locations in Durham, Raleigh, Wake Forest and Knightdale are among those participating in North Carolina.
▪ Monuts: The Durham doughnut shop will have a dozen doughnuts for $16. Look for traditional flavors, but also strawberry lavender, brown butter pecan and coffee cake. 1002 9th St., Durham. monutsdonuts.com
▪ Rise Biscuits and Donuts: There are eight Triangle locations of this Durham-born biscuit and doughnut chain that's quickly expanding throughout the Southeast. On National Doughnut Day, 100 percent of all chocolate icing doughnut sales will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Comments