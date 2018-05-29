Raleigh's oldest restaurant, The Mecca, has been sold

The Mecca, downtown Raleigh's oldest restaurant, has been sold.

The Dombalis Family, who has operated the restaurant on Martin Street for more than 90 years, announced the sale Tuesday afternoon.

“The Mecca has weathered the myriad of changes to the downtown landscape and continues to thrive as more and more people choose downtown Raleigh as a destination,” said owner Floye Dombalis. “But after almost 90 years, the day-to-day responsibilities of running a small business have taken a toll, and my son Paul and I have decided it’s time to retire.”

Developer Greg Hatem and his company Empire Eats is the Mecca's new owner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.