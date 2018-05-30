Weather foils World's Biggest Bounce House Raleigh plans again

An attraction billed as the World's Biggest Bounce House will skip its stop in Raleigh, foiled by rainy weather for a second time.

The Big Bounce America, a half-acre collection of slides, ball pits and pumped-up basketball courts, advertised itself as "10,000 square feet of inflatable elation."

Persistent rain canceled its May weekend at the MAC Sports & Entertainment Complex in North Raleigh, and organizers have announced that the June 1-3 makeup event also has been scotched due to a wet forecast.

"The weather is not cooperating," said spokesman Jason Goldstein. "The team is still looking to come to Raleigh this year, but it is not currently scheduled."

Now in its second year, the idea for a three-story trampoline array grew while its founders were working a music festival and took an after-hours break inside a standard-sized bounce house.

"Then it dawned on us," said Grahame Ferguson, a Big Bounce America co-founder, in an interview last month. "What if we made a much bigger bounce house? What if we built the biggest one in the world? What if adults could bounce? What if it had a DJ booth?"

They might ask themselves further: What if it had a giant umbrella?