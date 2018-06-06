The Pie Hole closes on Ninth Street in Durham

The Durham location of the Pie Hole, a Los Angeles-based dessert shop, has closed after eight months.

The owners announced the closing Wednesday via Instagram, saying the Pie Hole shut permanently after the last customer was served Monday night.

"On Monday, we made the hardest decision that we’ve ever made. One that also affected so many that we loved." franchise owners Young and Surelyne Lee, who are married, wrote on Instagram.

"We’ve been struggling for months to ensure that our awesome employees are taken care of & that our lights remained on ... but it’s gotten to a point where it was no longer feasible."

The closing is a fairly quick one, coming eight months after the Pie Hole opened on Durham's Ninth Street in the 810 Ninth Apartments building. This was the Pie Hole's first U.S. location outside of LA.

Young Lee said in an interview that the concept struggled to take hold in the Triangle market.

"This is a new concept for Raleigh-Durham," Lee said. "There's not another pie-centric restaurant in the Triangle. Plus it's a new brand in the area. It's successful in LA because it's been around for eight years. We tried."

The Pie Hole made sweet and savory pies daily, with riffs on classics like pecan and chocolate pies and new concoctions like the Cereal Killer, a sweetened cereal-spiked cheesecake and an Earl Grey tea-flavored pie.

"This was devastating to us as we poured our hearts, souls & finances into our business," the Lees wrote on Instagram. "Making quality pies from scratch is not an easy process nor is it an inexpensive one. There’s nothing like the look on our customers' faces when they place that first bite of our amazing pies into their mouths."

Slices of pie started around $6 and ranged to $7.50. Some diners on the restaurant review site called the prices expensive, but noted servings were generous.