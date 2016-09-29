Family Picks: Make a ‘Big Sweep’ and nix neighborhood litter

This weekend’s family-friendly offerings involve art museum tours and closer looks at local animals, as well as a celebration of Disability Awareness Month. And across several counties, the Big Sweep aims to cut down on litter.
▪ In October, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences presents two free animal programs at Northgate Mall’s Discovery Nook in Durham. The first, Saturday’s Animal Tracks and Signs program, presents kids with the clues animals leave when they cross through your backyard, as well as introducing some of the animals themselves. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Info: northgatemall.com.
▪ Saturday and Sunday in Raleigh, take a family tour of the North Carolina Museum of Art’s new “Rolling Sculpture: Art Deco Cars from the 1930s and ’40s” exhibit. These half-hour tours start at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and are meant for families with children aged 6-12. Exhibit tickets cost $13 for kids 7-18, $19 for adults and $16 for seniors, military and college students with current ID. Children 6 and younger get in free. For these first come, first served tours, meet the docent on Level B at the exhibition entrance. Visit ncartmuseum.org.
▪ Celebrate Disability Awareness Month Saturday in Durham. DisAble the Label, which features free food, adapted sport demonstrations, information on vocational rehab and other services and children’s activities, runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Holton Career and Resource Center’s athletic field. People of all ages and abilities are welcome. Visit durhamnc.gov.
▪ Saturday is Big Sweep day, where groups of volunteers scour parks, neighborhoods and waterways for litter. Durham and Wake County both have organized sweeps, so visit keepdurhambeautiful.org or nando.com/wakebigsweep to sign up or contact area cleanup organizers. If you don’t live in an area with an organized Big Sweep, there’s still nothing stopping you from picking up litter – on October 1 or any other day.
