Family Picks: After Thanksgiving, go smash some stuff!

You could take in some Christmas music on the day after Thanksgiving, or go hear Caldecott Honor-winning author and illustrator Aaron Becker, who appears in the area twice this weekend. And if you’re in Durham, you could celebrate Black Friday by breaking something on purpose. Seriously.
▪ Aaron Becker appears at Raleigh’s Quail Ridge Books Friday at 3 p.m. and then at Page 158 Books in Wake Forest Saturday at noon in support of his latest wordless book, “Return.” It’s the final installment in his trilogy set in a richly drawn fantastic universe, concluding the tale started in “Journey” and continuing in “Quest.” Wordless books like his (and like Mark Pett’s “The Boy and the Airplane” or Dan Andreasen’s “The Treasure Bath”) allow children to fill in the narrative with their imaginations, complementing traditional picture books quite nicely. Visit quailridgebooks.com and page158books.com for event info or storybreathing.com to learn more about Becker.
▪ Durham celebrates Black Friday in its own anti-consumerist way. The Scrap Exchange’s annual SMASHFEST is the day after Thanksgiving from 3 to 7 p.m. The mission is simple: buy a breakable item from the creative reuse store and arts and crafts hub, then destroy it against a dedicated breakin’ stuff surface. There will be music, food from Bandito’s Tacotopia food truck and beer for the adults. SMASHFEST itself is free. Visit scrapexchange.org.
▪ The North Carolina Symphony’s Holiday Pops concert at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh features everything from traditional fare like “Silver Bells” and “The Twelve Days of Christmas” to selections from “Home Alone” (for the parents) and “Frozen” (for the kids). The Raleigh Boychoir and Triangle Youth Ballet contribute to the seasonal spectacular, while Santa Claus will appear in the lobby before each show. Tickets run from $43-$73 and there will be concerts at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday and then again at 3 p.m. Saturday. Visit ncsymphony.org.
