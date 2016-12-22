Family Picks: Kwanzaa’s weeklong celebration kicks off at Hayti in Durham

Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas are upon us. Around the Triangle, there are options for all of these traditions.
▪ Friday, the North Carolina Symphony presents “A Candlelight Christmas,” a concert featuring orchestral Christmas music and the Raleigh Children’s Christmas Chorus. It begins at 7 p.m. at Meymandi Concert Hall. Ticket prices range from $43-$73, with tickets in the family four-pack special costing $24.75 each. Visit ncsymphony.org.
▪ Kwanzaa starts Monday and runs until January 1, and Hayti Heritage Center in Durham kicks off the weeklong celebration with Hayti Kwanzaa. The family-friendly African-American cultural celebration lasts from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday and features workshops for celebrators of all ages. There will be a screening of Kwanzaa documentary “The Black Candle,” as well as music by Winston Salem’s The Healing Force. There is a suggested donation of $1 for children and seniors or $3 for adults, but no one will be turned away. Visit hayti.org.
▪ Also Monday, the Raleigh-Cary Jewish Community Center (JCC) and the Levin JCC invite Triangle residents to a community Hanukkah sing-along and candle-lighting at Brier Creek Community Center in Raleigh. Local band Mishpacha – the name is Hebrew for “family” – leads the music. The 6:30 p.m. holiday celebration is free, but canned food donations are welcomed and will go to support Jewish Family Services. Visit raleighcaryjcc.org.
▪ If Monday wasn’t enough, there’s another opportunity to hear Mishpacha. Tuesday at 7 p.m., the band plays a free Hanukkah concert at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh. Visit quailridgebooks.com.
