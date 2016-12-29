Family Picks: Take a hike on New Year’s Day

As the year comes to a close and a new one begins, perhaps you can spend the weekend – and any other days off – taking the kids to museums, musicals, hiking trails or Kwanzaa celebrations. Below, find a few worthwhile family events happening around the Triangle.
▪ The Museum of Life and Science in Durham opened a new permanent outdoor exhibit on Dec. 26. Its Sound Garden was designed in collaboration with local musicians and features numerous musical instruments, some of which are made from recycled, reclaimed or renewable materials. So if a xylophone made of wrenches sounds neat to you or your kids, then check this out. The Museum is closed on New Year’s Eve, but is typically open noon-5 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $11-$16, with kids 2 and under getting in free. Visit lifeandscience.org.
▪ Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” comes to DPAC this weekend, with shows at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $35, though children under 5 need to stay home for this one. Visit dpacnc.com.
▪ The African American Dance Ensemble’s Kwanzaafest is Jan. 1 at the Durham Armory. Each of Kwanzaa’s seven days is dedicated to a separate principle: the principle of Sunday, the seventh and final day of this African American and Pan-African holiday, is Imani – faith. Doors open at noon, with a children’s village 1-2 p.m., and the Kwanzaa program after that. Admission is free (donations of canned food and toiletries encouraged). Visit aadekwanzaafest.wixsite.com/kwanzaafest.
▪ Or get outdoors with free hikes on New Year’s Day at several local parks. Durant Nature Preserve and Walnut Creek Wetland Center in Raleigh hold one, as well as the annual Eno River State Park hike in Durham. Visit enoriver.org for information on the 2 p.m. Durham hike or visit reclink.raleighnc.gov and enter course code 193210 to register for the Walnut Creek hike, or 196357 to register for the Durant hike. They are both at 2 p.m. Or you could just find a trail at a park – any park – and get your walk on.
Send Family Picks suggestions to newsobserverfamilypicks@gmail.com
