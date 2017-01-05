Family Picks: Annual Tree Toss makes local lions and tigers happy

Some of this weekend’s family outing options include a Three Kings Day parade in Cary, a post-Christmas event in which big cats and other exotic predators are given trees and seasonal toys, a story time in Chinese and a kid-friendly comedy show.
▪ Start out the new year at the Conservators Center, north of Burlington. At its annual Tree Toss, the keepers at this haven for big cats and other predatory and exotic animals give the creatures Christmas trees, which evidently just smell fantastic to wild animals. Or show up early and make treats for the animals to happily tear into. If you’ve never seen a wolf or a tiger gnaw on a Christmas tree – or if you don’t know what a binturong is – check this out. Tree Toss is Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. or Saturday Jan. 21 at the same time, with inclement weather make-up dates on Jan. 14 and 28. Those 12 and older pay $24, while children, seniors and military pay $18. Visit conservatorscenter.org to learn more and buy tickets.
▪ Saturday afternoon is Cary’s Three Kings Day parade. In many Spanish speaking countries, it’s the Three Wise Men of Christian lore who give gifts on this day rather than Santa Claus – traditionally, at least. So come celebrate between 1 and 4 p.m. at Cary’s Town Hall campus. The parade is free. For information visit diamanteinc.org.
▪ Transactors brings its family-oriented improv comedy to the Carrboro ArtsCenter Saturday. At 45 minutes long, the 6 p.m. performance is a good fit for children’s attention spans – plus, it’ll be over in time for most bedtimes. This evening of silliness costs $10 a ticket, though seniors pay $8 and kids pay $6. Visit artscenterlive.org.
▪ Sunday afternoon, Chapel Hill’s Kidzu Children’s Museum holds a story time in Chinese, hosted by Wei Song’s Chinese Preschool. This runs from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and is a good fit for toddlers and preschool-aged children. Museum admission is $7.50 for adults and children over 12 months, or free for children 11 months and younger. Visit kidzuchildrensmuseum.org for event information or weischinese.org to learn more about the Chinese preschool.
