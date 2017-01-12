Family Picks: A winter bird-watching outing and MLK celebrations

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and the kids will be out of school. Appropriately, there are both fun and meaningful family options this weekend.
▪ Go winter bird-watching Saturday at Johnston Mill Nature Preserve, out at the Orange/Durham County border. Kids can play bird-themed games, make bird treats and take a walk down a birding trail, watching the trees and underbrush for feathered creatures. This 10 a.m. to noon program is free for families with children 4 and up, though registration is required at triangleland.org. Participants should dress for the weather and wear clothes they can get a little dirt on.
▪ Sunday, Mallarmé Chamber Players gives a family concert at Sarah P. Duke Gardens’ Kirby Horton Hall. This Durham ensemble focuses on performance as well as education: accordingly, Mallarmé’s “Wild Woodwinds” event will feature both music and lessons about the instrument family that includes the flute, clarinet and bassoon. The 1 p.m. concert is appropriate for children 5 and up and tickets are $5 for children and students, or $10 for adults. Visit mallarmemusic.org.
▪ Northgate Mall and MomsRising.org, a national women’s advocacy organization, hold an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday at the aforementioned mall. This takes the form of a kid-focused birthday with a moral center: this year, for instance, there’s a focus on Durham’s African-American history and a noon reading of “Ruth and the Green Book,” in which a family copes with Jim Crow segregation and prejudice during a 1940s car trip from Chicago to Alabama. The celebration runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit northgatemall.com and momsrising.org.
▪ Monday is the final day of Cary’s DREAMFEST, an annual celebration honoring Martin Luther King Jr., and is also a day of service. This year, participants will give back by maintaining and beautifying the Middle Creek Community Center area. Volunteers aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Register for 10 a.m. to noon or 2-4 p.m. at townofcary.org or tinyurl.com/hc8n29w.
