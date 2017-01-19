Family Picks: Book events and a friendly science competition at Marbles

This weekend sees a Wake County book drive kickoff at Quail Ridge Books and a local author-led story time at Northgate Mall. Plus free admission for families at Durham’s Nasher Museum and a friendly science competition at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh.
▪ Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh kicks off the WAKE Up and Read book drive Saturday at 2 p.m. There will be face painting, creative activities for children and story times with local celebrity readers. The goal of the overall book drive, which lasts until March 4, is to collect 110,000 new or gently used books for children 12 and younger. Accordingly, any books purchased at Quail Ridge for donation to WAKE Up will receive a 20 percent discount. Visit quailridgebooks.com for event info, or go to wakeupandread.org to find drop-off locations county-wide.
▪ Local children’s author Kelly Starling Lyons leads story time Saturday at Northgate Mall’s Discovery Nook. She will read “Tea Cakes for Tosh,” a tale about a boy who loves his grandmother’s treats and who helps her when her memory begins to slip. Children can also participate in a craft related to the book. This starts at 12:30 p.m. and is free. Visit northgatemall.com and kellystarlinglyons.com.
▪ Go mano a mano with other families at Marbles Kids Museum’s Family Science Olympiad Saturday. Activities at this friendly competition focus on animal adaptations, sleuthing, rocketry and the weather, just to name a few. Museum admission is $5 and the Olympiad lasts from 1-4 p.m. Visit marbleskidsmuseum.org.
▪ Sunday is Free Family Day at Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. So show the children art from around the world, watch a local artist create or give your kids a chance to make their own masterpieces. There will also be a performance by Rags to Riches Theatre for Young Audiences. This from noon and 4 p.m. and admission is free. Visit nasher.duke.edu.
Send Family Picks suggestions to newsobserverfamilypicks@gmail.com
