John Rosemond: Is it harmful to teach kids to say ‘thank you’?

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands Pause

1:43 Constituents urge Sen. Tillis to reject Trump cabinet nominees

3:08 President Trump's Inauguration In 3 Minutes

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'