Family Picks: A Pinewood Derby race, a Rosa Parks play, more

The first weekend of Black History Month sees an annual parade in Durham, African drumming at Northgate Mall and a one-man show about Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott in Wake Forest. Local families can also enjoy a kid-friendly symphonic musical or watch Cub Scouts compete in a Pinewood Derby.
▪ On Saturday, check out the 15th Annual N.C. MLK Black History Month Parade and Step Show, a family-friendly day of festivities in Durham. The parade begins at W.G. Pearson Elementary at noon and proceeds to North Carolina Central University via Fayetteville Street. Then, at 3 p.m., the step show competition takes place at NCCU’s McLendon-McDougald Arena. Tickets for the step show are $20 general admission, $15 for students or $5 for those 12 and under. Order tickets from the NCCU ticket office at 919-530-5170 or learn more at spectacularmag.com/parade-stepshow.
▪ The North Carolina Symphony presents “Gershwin’s Magic Key” at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh. This musical tells the story of a chance meeting between composer George Gershwin and a poor newsboy, who explore American music together. An hour before each concert, children can explore the Instrument Zoo and get their faces painted. Tickets are $25. Visit ncsymphony.org.
▪ Mike Wiley’s “Tired Souls,” which presents Rosa Parks’ bold stand against segregation, plays twice at Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts Saturday. As part of the Renaissance Centre’s “Arts for All” community performance series, “Tired Souls” is free. Shows are first come, first served and start at 3 and 7 p.m. “Tired Souls” is recommended for audiences in the third grade and older. Call the Renaissance Centre box office at 919-435-9458 for more information.
▪ Saturday, Northgate Mall’s Discovery Nook introduces children to African drumming with Osei, who is originally from Ghana, while Durham County’s Cub Scouts hold their annual Pinewood Derby in the mall’s center court. The drumming takes place at 12:30 p.m., while the Pinewood Derby lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit northgatemall.com.
