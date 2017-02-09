Family Picks: Craft valentines for sweeties, friends and even birds!

Events this weekend celebrate the life of Charles Darwin, father of the theory of evolution, while others allow families to make a variety of creative valentines.
▪ Saturday the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences holds a Darwin Day celebration, honoring the 208th anniversary of this foundational scientist's birth (though the birthday itself is the 12th). There will be talks throughout the day, and kids can build their own trilobite and enjoy displays on insect diversity, narwhals and a range of evolutionary topics. Darwin Day lasts 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and is free. Visitors to the museum should also check out the winning photos from the Wildlife in North Carolina photography competition, which went on display last Friday. Visit naturalsciences.org.
▪ Make upcycled valentines at Durham's Scrap Exchange Saturday. There are projects for children and grown-ups alike who want to reuse or repurpose existing materials into cards and gifts. This gift- and card-making workshop lasts 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and costs $10 per person. Visit scrapexchange.org/programs/classes to register.
▪ Saturday afternoon, kids can learn the history of Valentine's Day at a free drop-in program at the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh. Then they can make a valentine of their own inspired by the museum collection. This Make It, Take It program lasts 1-3 p.m. Visit ncmuseumofhistory.org.
▪ If you think Valentine's Day is for the birds then you can, um, make valentines for birds at Harris Lake County Park Monday. Pay $4 per child aged 3-7 for this 11 a.m. craft. Visit wakegov.com/parks/harrislake to register.
