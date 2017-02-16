Family Picks: Get outside for the Great Backyard Bird Count

Across the nation this weekend it’s the Great Backyard Bird Count. There are official events at local parks, or you can participate privately. Also, naturalist, author and children’s illustrator Bob Palmatier teaches a youth art class in Chapel Hill, while the N.C. Youth Tap Ensemble performs in Carrboro.
▪ Raleigh’s Historic Yates Mill County Park is one of several area parks participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Its Breakfast with the Birds event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Bird-counters can fuel up on doughnuts and hot chocolate (or shade-grown, bird-friendly coffee for the adults) and then head out with a park naturalist to identify and count birds. Bring a reusable mug for every member of your family. Register for this free event at wakegov.com/parks/yatesmill/events, or learn more about the Backyard Bird Count at gbbc.birdcount.org.
▪ Over in Cary on Saturday, Kids Together Playground holds its annual “Count the Birds” event. Gather at the picnic shelter at 10 a.m. for a bird walk. Guides will teach children how to identify birds, and participants will record the number and type as they see them. Per Kids Together’s inclusive mission, this is a wheelchair-friendly event. “Count the Birds” is part of the Great Backyard Bird Count and is free. Visit the Kids Together site at kidstogethercary.org.
▪ Artist, author, naturalist and children’s illustrator Bob Palmatier teaches his craft Saturday at Chapel Hill’s FRANK Gallery. He leads two one-hour youth art classes, one at 11 a.m. and one at 1 p.m., and will bring live frogs and salamanders for young artists to observe and then draw or paint. These classes are geared toward artists aged 8-12 and registration is $10. Visit frankisart.com to register or bobpalmatier.com to learn about the artist.
▪ The N.C. Youth Tap Ensemble performs Saturday afternoon at the Carrboro Artscenter. This revue combines dancing, percussion and singing with lessons on tap dance’s history. Tickets are $10, while kids pay $5, and the show starts at 2 p.m. Visit artscenterlive.org.
