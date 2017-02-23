Family Picks: Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday, learn about engineering

Celebrate Black History Month with a children’s play about influential black Americans this weekend, and mark the anniversary of Dr. Seuss’s birth with special story times around the area. Also, young engineers can try their hand at the field in Raleigh, while a play about birds’ surprising contributions to WWI comes to the N.C. Museum of History.
▪ It’s the closing weekend of National Engineers Week at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh. Friday at 11 a.m. there’s a circuits and stop-motion workshop, while Saturday at 10 a.m. there’s a hands-on activity in which participants become young engineers, responding to storms and preparing for earthquakes. Saturday from 1-4 p.m., there’s a kid-size career fair. Visit marbleskidsmuseum.org. Museum admission is $5.
▪ Bright Star Theatre brings “George Washington Carver and Friends” to the Chapel Hill Public Library Saturday afternoon. This show introduces young audiences to a number of influential African-Americans from our nation’s history. This 3 p.m. performance is best suited for pre-K to 5th grade audiences and is free. Visit chapelhillpubliclibrary.org.
▪ March 2 marks the 113th anniversary of the birth of Theodor Seuss Geisel – that is, Dr. Seuss. Local Barnes and Noble stores celebrate, wishing this beloved children’s author happy birthday with special story times. These are 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh; 10:30 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday at the Streets at Southpoint in Durham; and 11 a.m. Saturday at Brier Creek Commons in Raleigh, New Hope Commons in Durham and in the Cary location. Visit barnesandnoble.com.
▪ Saturday afternoon, Raleigh Little Theatre’s youth troupe presents “Storytellers to Go: Soar! The Hero Pigeons of WWI” at the N.C. Museum of History. This play for young audiences tells the story of Cher Ami, a pigeon who carried a message for help and saved the lives of American soldiers during the first world war. The play is free and starts at 2 p.m. Also this weekend, an athletic training and sports medicine display opens outside the museum’s North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. It will be viewable from Feb. 26 through April 16. Visit ncmuseumofhistory.org.
Send Family Picks suggestions to newsobserverfamilypicks@gmail.com
Comments