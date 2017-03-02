Family Picks: 7 musicals brought to life at NC State LIVE stage show

There are some good stage performances to see with your family this weekend, like the LIVE musical at N.C. State and a Paperhand Puppet show in Wake Forest. Elsewhere, more Dr. Seuss birthday celebrations and a “pay what you can” day at Chapel Hill’s Kidzu Children’s Museum.
▪ Saturday, N.C. State LIVE presents seven children’s stories brought to life onstage. Musical versions of “The Teacher From the Black Lagoon,” “Dogzilla,” “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse” and other picture books (including a Splat the Cat story!) start at 3 p.m. at NCSU’s Stewart Theatre in the Talley Student Union. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at go.ncsu.edu/kids or by calling 919-515-1100.
▪ Paperhand Puppet Intervention brings its fantastical, larger-than-life puppets to the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre Saturday. This “arts for all” performance is free and starts at 7 p.m. Visit wakeforestnc.gov/renaissance-centre.aspx.
▪ Dr. Seuss’s birthday was earlier this week, so Northgate Mall’s Discovery Nook marks the occasion with a STEMville Saturday reading of conservationist classic “The Lorax.” Activities will explore and introduce young ones to topics related to environmental health. This is free and runs from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Visit northgatemall.com.
▪ Sunday is pay what you can day at Kidzu Children’s Museum in Chapel Hill, where the learning and play areas are open to anyone, regardless of ability to pay. The museum is open 1-5 p.m. This recurs the first Sunday of every month, so if you miss this one you can always catch the next. Visit kidzuchildrensmuseum.org.
Send Family Picks suggestions to newsobserverfamilypicks@gmail.com
