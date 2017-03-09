Family Picks: Touch a snake – if you want – at Reptile & Amphibian Day

There are great events for both big and little kids this weekend. In Raleigh, the Museum of Natural Sciences holds its 23rd annual celebration of reptiles and amphibians, while the Museum of Life and Science’s Forts! exhibit returns. Older kids can learn Bollywood dance in Raleigh or meet young adult authors.
▪ Saturday in Raleigh it’s the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences’ annual Reptile and Amphibian Day, a daylong celebration of turtles, snakes, salamanders, frogs and a host of other related creatures. This year, attendees can take a virtual tour of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, where injured sea turtles are rehabilitated, or learn how these aquatic reptiles navigate the ocean. Find out all about ancient turtles or the evolution of the rattlesnake’s rattle, or touch a snake – if you want. For the full schedule of this free 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. fest, visit naturalsciences.org.
▪ Forts! has returned to the Museum of Life and Science. At this pop-up exhibit, kids can build forts, tunnels, tents and secret hiding places. The Forts! exhibit is open daily until March 19 and museum admission ranges from $11 to $16, with children 2 and under admitted free. Life and Science is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Visit lifeandscience.org.
▪ Big kids (9 and up) may appreciate the City of Raleigh Museum’s Bollywood dance workshop Saturday. Instructor Priya Chellani of Indigo Dance Evolution Academy, a local modern and classical Indian dance school, will introduce dance styles from different regions of India and teach dancers to express themselves to Bollywood songs. This runs from 1 to 3 p.m. and tickets are $9 apiece (and if you miss this one, there’s one more workshop on April 9). Visit cormuseum.org or priyachellani.com.
▪ Four young adult authors appear at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh Monday evening. Renée Ahdieh (“The Wrath and the Dawn,” “The Rose and the Dagger”), Alwyn Hamilton (“Rebel of the Sands,” “Traitor to the Throne”), Natalie C. Anderson (“City of Saints and Thieves”) and Lesley Livingston (the “Wondrous Strange” trilogy, “The Valiant”) appear at 7 p.m. This is for ages 12 and up. Visit quailridgebooks.com.
