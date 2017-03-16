Family Picks: Activities and a singalong at Cary’s Jewish Cultural Festival

This weekend, take your kids to see an uplifting play (okay - it’s about airplanes), or go to a massive consignment sale for a good cause. Elsewhere, celebrate Jewish and Indian cultures at two separate festivals.
▪ “When She Had Wings” opens this weekend at Raleigh Little Theatre. In this play for young audiences, a young girl has built an airplane in her backyard. After a storm, a mysterious woman who could be Amelia Earhart moves into the cockpit. The show runs until April 2, though pre-show activities accompany some of the opening weekend’s performances. Before the 1 and 5 p.m. shows Saturday there will be paper airplane activities, starting 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.. Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Visit raleighlittletheatre.org for more information or to view the full calendar.
▪ Kidcycle, the Diaper Bank of North Carolina’s fundraiser and children’s consignment sale, returns to Durham’s Northgate Mall this weekend. It is open to the public Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then Sunday, which is half-off day, from noon to 6 p.m. Next Saturday, March 25, the dollar day sale lasts from 1 to 3 p.m. To come to shop or to donate unused diapers. Visit northgatemall.com or kidcyclenc.org.
▪ Nuv Yug India Fest comes to the State Fairgrounds’ Exposition Center this weekend. Enjoy South Asian food, fashion, music and dancing from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6, with children 5 and under admitted free. After 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, all admission is free. All programs are indoors, so this festival will go on rain or shine. Visit indiafestusa.net and select “Raleigh” to learn more.
▪ Sunday afternoon the town of Cary marks the Passover holiday with the Jewish Cultural Festival, which everyone is welcome to attend. Children can make unleavened bread and then sing along with entertainer Joanie Leeds. There will also be music by local band Lost Nomads and attendees can learn about Jewish history, culture and traditions from local rabbis. The Jewish Cultural Festival lasts from 3 to 6 p.m. and is free, though donations of gift cards will be accepted in support of Jewish Family Services’ food assistance program. Visit townofcary.org or call 919-460-4963 to learn more.
