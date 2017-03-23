Family: African Children’s Choir in Raleigh, Touch-a-Truck in Durham

On the first weekend of spring, families can head to Durham to experience and create visual art, learn about science and take a closer look at heavy equipment. And in Raleigh, children can experience the jubilant songs of the African Children’s Choir.
▪ Friday afternoon, the African Children’s Choir performs a family-friendly concert at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh. The 7- to 10-year-old members of this ensemble have all lost one or both parents, and the children’s choir program helps provide them with education and housing. The performance starts at 4:30 p.m. and is free, but donations to the choir are appreciated. Visit quailridgebooks.com.
▪ Saturday sees a Touch a Truck event in Durham, at the Streets at Southpoint’s Belk parking lot. Kids who love fire engines, tow trucks, construction equipment, garbage trucks and ambulances can explore these heavy machines, and they can meet the people who operate them as well. Touch a Truck runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes story times and dance performances. Children with sensory issues are welcome to come between 9 and 10 a.m. for a quieter experience. Tickets are $5 apiece, or free for children 2 and under. Visit jldoc.org/touch-a-truck.
▪ Durham’s Walltown Park Recreation Center becomes a science lab Saturday with a free Science Frenzy event from noon to 3 p.m. Several Triangle groups and companies will be on hand, performing experiments and giving demonstrations. Visit durhamnc.gov or call 919-560-4296 ext 27421.
▪ Sunday is Free Family Day at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. Between noon and 4 p.m., families can explore the “All Matterings of Mind” exhibit, which toys with notions of perception and reality, and then children can create their own magical works of art. Magician Joshua Lozoff will be at the museum, too, presenting his “The Magic of Chemistry” show. Visit nasher.duke.edu.
