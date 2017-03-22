John Rosemond: Differing parenting styles are a point of contention

3:23 "It's tough, we're ashamed of the end result."- Luke Kennard, Duke sophomore guard. Pause

4:32 UNC's Mitch Trubisky on his NFL prospects and workouts

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge

1:12 Kidznotes students show off music skills

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

8:06 Coach K: 'They played better, but not harder'

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

1:08 NC State's Keatts: We are going to try to go after the best recruits in the country

1:31 Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students, makes court appearance