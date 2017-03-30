Family Picks: Talk with the animals at NC State Vet School open house

This weekend, Durham’s Museum of Life and Science marks Autism Awareness Day, while the Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association offers tours of its newest preserve. Elsewhere, veterinarians-to-be can tour N.C. State University’s vet school or train-loving kids can build their own car at Durham’s Stagville State Historic Site.
▪ NCSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine holds its annual open house Saturday. Come see livestock, visit classrooms and labs and learn about animal care. Throughout the day, there will be demonstrations by dog groups, farriers and others. Leave your own animals at home for this open house, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit cvm.ncsu.edu/open-house.
▪ It’s Craft Saturday at Stagville State Historic Site in Durham, and railroads are the focus. Families can visit and tour the pre-Civil War plantation and grounds and then children can make their own train car. This lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $1 per person. Visit stagville.org/events.
▪ Sunday, the Museum of Life and Science in Durham holds its first sensory-friendly science celebration for Autism Awareness Day. It will open two hours early exclusively for those with autism spectrum disorder (and their families) and with its usual attractions modified. The Ellerbe Creek Railway, for instance, will offer a whistle-free ride with optional noise-canceling headphones, while there will be low-noise areas throughout the campus as well as transitional aids for those who need them. Admission is $10 per non-member between 10 a.m. and noon, with regular admission costs (which range from $11 to $16) starting at noon, when the museum opens to all visitors, and lasting until closing time at 5 p.m. Participants may register at lifeandscience.org/ASDAwarenessDay, but registration is not required to attend.
▪ Also Sunday, tour the Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association’s newest nature preserve in Durham, The Rocks. Show up between 1 and 4 p.m. to learn about and then tour The Rocks and learn about the two-acre preserve’s history and significance. Park at the Central Professional Park at 2609 N. Duke Street and follow the signs to The Rocks. Visit ellerbecreek.org to find more information.
Send Family Picks suggestions to newsobserverfamilypicks@gmail.com
Comments