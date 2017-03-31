Egg hunts planned throughout Triangle

Easter is quickly approaching and the Triangle is hoppin’ with activities. Here’s a roundup of area egg hunts and other happenings to celebrate the season. Events listed are free, unless noted, and open to the public. Bring a basket or other container for eggs and goodies. And pack a camera: the Easter Bunny plans to attend most events.
Saturday, April 1
▪ AniMall Pet Adoption and Outreach Center holds its annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary. Cost: $10. The fundraiser will include a raffle and training demonstration. animall.org
▪ The City of Durham’s Dog-Gone Egg Hunt is 10 a.m. to noon at Piney Wood Dog Park, 400 E. Woodcroft Parkway. Proof of vaccination required. bit.ly/2mLJVgS, durhamnc.gov
▪ The annual Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. on the front lawn of the Zebulon Municipal Complex, 1003 N. Arendell Ave.
▪ Spring EGGSplosion, a beeping egg hunt and activities for children with visual impairments, is 10 a.m. to noon at Governor Morehead School, 301 Ashe Ave., Raleigh. Rain or shine. RSVP: NCAPVI@gmail.com or call/text 919-971-6526. bit.ly/2oClQKR, bit.ly/2mSFfKM
▪ Dive, splash and swim for eggs at Durham’s Spring Egg Dive 5:30-7 p.m. at Campus Hills Pool, 2000 S. Alston Ave. For all ages; an adult must accompany children ages 9 and younger in the pool. Registration required. Cost: $6-$11. bit.ly/2mQN13O, durhamnc.gov
Thursday, April 6
Search for glow-in-the-dark candy-filled eggs at the Town of Apex’s first Flashlight Egg Hunt for children with special needs or disabilities ages 6 and older 7:30-8:15 p.m. at Apex Nature Park, 4600 Evans Road. Advance registration required; go to bit.ly/2nh3rSH. Rain or shine. No pets allowed. bit.ly/2nvj4Yh, apexnc.org
Saturday, April 8
▪ Breakfast with the Bunny is 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Tickets are $3-$4 and available at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave. Rain or shine. bit.ly/2mLMhfB
▪ Apex’s Egg-Citing Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs or disabilities ages 6 and under is 9 a.m. at the Apex Community Center, 53 Hunter St. Rain or shine. No pets allowed. bit.ly/2nvj4Yh, apexnc.org
▪ Paws in the Park features an Easter egg hunt for dogs at 9:30 a.m. at Ashley Wilder Dog Park at Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave. Dogs must be on a leash, non-aggressive and current on vaccinations. bit.ly/2nwviQr, knightdalenc.gov
▪ Apex’s annual Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. at the Apex Community Center, 53 Hunter St. Rain or shine. No pets allowed. bit.ly/2nvj4Yh, apexnc.org
▪ Cary’s 26th annual Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. on the spillway at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. For children ages 10 and younger. The event also will feature bounce houses, food trucks, a magic show, face painting, police cars and fire trucks until 1:30 p.m. Rain date: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9. bit.ly/2mLMhfB, townofcary.org
▪ Chatham County’s egg hunt is 10 a.m. at the Pittsboro campus of Central Carolina Community College, 764 West St. The event also will feature the Spring Into Safety Event, children’s activities and inflatables. bit.ly/2nYoRs2
▪ Durham holds egg hunts 10-11 a.m. at Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Ave., and 10 a.m. to noon at West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Road. durhamnc.gov
▪ The Food-Free Easter Egg Hunt is 10 a.m. to noon at Gold Park, 415 Dimmocks Mill Road, Hillsborough. Cost: $2-$5 per child. Rain or shine. bit.ly/2naygZM
▪ The Chapel Hill egg hunt is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumac Road. The event also will feature children’s activities, games and inflatables. Rain date: 1-4 p.m. April 9. townofchapelhill.org/egghunt
▪ The Orange County egg hunt is noon to 3 p.m.at River Park, 140 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. The event will feature children’s activities, inflatables, crafts and games. bit.ly/2nEWz58, orangecountync.gov
▪ Fuquay-Varina’s Easter egg hunt is 10-11 a.m. at South Park, 900 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. For children ages 10 and under. bit.ly/2ogTd6v, fuquay-varina.org. After the egg hunt, swing by downtown for the Candy Hop. Businesses on and near Main and Broad streets will give candy to children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. bit.ly/2nLMHqs
▪ Garner’s Spring Eggstravaganza is 10 a.m. at Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road. Easter egg hunts begin at 10:30 a.m. The event also will feature entertainment, children’s activities and food vendors. No pets allowed. Rain date: 1-3 p.m. April 9. garnernc.gov
▪ Holly Springs’ annual Spring Fling and egg hunt is 10 a.m. to noon at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake, 2401 Grigsby Ave. The event will feature children’s activities, games, inflatables and music. The Easter egg hunt begins at noon. bit.ly/2mu2PMS, hollyspringsnc.us
▪ Morrisville’s Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. on Field 1 at Morrisville Community Park, 1520 Morrisville Parkway. For children ages 2-8. No rain date. In case of inclement weather, call 919-463-6215. bit.ly/2kPgpZE, townofmorrisville.org
▪ The Wake Forest Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road. The event will feature children’s activities and food vendors. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Flaherty Park Community Center, 1226 N. White St. bit.ly/2obQfTO, wakeforestnc.gov
▪ Waltonwood Cary Parkway holds an indoor Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. in the lobby by the main entrance of the senior living community, 750 SE Cary Parkway. 919-275-0993
▪ The Knightdale Easter Eggstraordinaire is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Station Park, 810 N. First Ave. The event will include music, children’s activities and train rides. An Easter egg hunt is 11 a.m. on the lawn at the park amphitheater. An egg hunt for special needs children is 11 a.m. at the First Avenue shelter. Rain or shine. bit.ly/1nxjmfn, knightdalenc.gov
▪ Egg Rush is 10 a.m. on the football field at Rolesville Middle School, 4700 Burlington Mills Road. bit.ly/2nPu8BU, rolesvillenc.gov
▪ Raleigh holds egg hunts at 11 a.m. at several community centers and parks: Abbotts Creek Park, Anderson Point, Brier Creek, Carolina Pines, John Chavis, Laurel Hills, Lions Park, Mordecai Historic Park, Pullen Park, Roberts Park and Spring Forest Road Park. The Great Egg Scramble breakfast with the Easter Bunny is 10 a.m. at Brier Creek Community Center, 10810 Globe Road, and Breakfast with the Bunny is 10 a.m. at Laurel Hills Community Center, 3808 Edwards Mill Road. Other activities are planned at some sites. For information, visit raleighnc.gov or contact a park or community center. bit.ly/2o8H6v2
▪ The Carrboro egg hunt is noon to 2 p.m. at Henry Anderson III Community Park, 302 N.C. 54 W. The event will feature children’s activities and games. Rain date: noon to 2 p.m. April 9. The town’s Flashlight Egg Hunt, for ages 11-14, is 8:20 p.m. at Wilson Park, 101 Williams St. Registration at 7:45 p.m.; bring your own flashlight. Rain date: April 9. bit.ly/2o9IScv, bit.ly/2nnunkg, townofcarrboro.org
▪ Cary’s sixth annual Easter Eggstravaganza egg hunt for children ages 12 or younger with special needs or disabilities is 1:30 p.m. on the spillway at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. Registration is requested; bit.ly/2c9EckV, code 101636. A magic show follows at 2:15 p.m. at Sertoma Amphitheatre. Other entertainment featured 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park’s boathouse. bit.ly/2mLMhfB
Sunday, April 9
The Hillsborough Police Department holds its third annual Easter egg hunt and costume contest for dogs 1-3 p.m. at Gold Park, 415 Dimmocks Mill Road. Dogs must be on a leash, non-aggressive and current on vaccinations. Participants will be required to sign a waiver and release form. bit.ly/2ocrXbX, hillsboroughnc.gov
Monday, April 10
The Spring Egg Hunt at J.C. Raulston Arboretum in Raleigh offers a nontraditional take on an egg hunt April 10-16. Instead of the usual plastic eggs, participants will search for wooden eggs and take note of the letters painted on them. To receive a prize, hunters must unscramble the gathered letters to reveal a secret word. The event begins at the Bobby G. Wilder Visitor’s Center at the arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. Hours for the sixth annual event are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. bit.ly/2ol6haM
Friday, April 14
Hunt for dinosaur eggs April 14-16 at the Museum of Life and Science, 433 W. Murray Ave., Durham. The event also features other prehistoric activities on the Dinosaur Trail and is recommended for children ages 6 and younger. Cost: $7; preregistration required. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. bit.ly/2mt22bl, lifeandscience.org
Saturday, April 15
▪ The annual egg hunt at Adventure Landing, 3311 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, is 9 a.m. Cost: $3 per child; registration opens at 8 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina. bit.ly/2obG8hR, adventurelanding.com
▪ An Easter egg hunt for children ages 12 and under is 10 a.m. to noon at Living Word Family Church, 10520 Star Road, Wake Forest. The event will include inflatables and children’s activities. lwfc.org/events
▪ An Easter egg hunt is noon to 3 p.m. at Evangel Church, 201 Meadow Drive, Fuquay-Varina. The event will feature hot dogs, bounce houses and children’s activities. 919-552-3421, bit.ly/2oyYqpz
Sunday, April 16
▪ A pancake breakfast is 8:30 a.m. and an egg hunt and Easter bonnet contest are 9:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 1050 NW Maynard Road, Cary. gsucc.org/Home.aspx
▪ Durham Easter is 12:30-3 p.m. at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. The event features an Easter egg hunt, inflatables, family activities and food trucks. bit.ly/2oibCjr, durhamcentralpark.org
