Win ‘The Happiest Mommy You Know,’ in which moms put themselves first

In “The Happiest Mommy You Know: Why Putting Your Kids First is the LAST Thing You Should Do” (Touchstone, $26), ABC News reporter Genevieve Shaw Brown chronicles her foray into self-respectful parenting, offering wry and honest observations of motherhood with advice that gives moms permission to put themselves first once in awhile.
Brown offers her own stories, gets expert advice and gives innovative hacks to issues from sleep training to exercise, while teaching women how to treat themselves with the same care they provide their children.
If you’d like to win “The Happiest Mommy You Know,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Wednesday (April 5) and include your mailing address. Please put “Mommy” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments