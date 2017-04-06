Family Picks: Triangle SciTech Expo ushers in NC Science Festival

Musicians, authors, LEGOs and basketball-playing robots (yes, you read that right) feature in some of the family-friendly options coming up this weekend around the Triangle.
▪ Saturday, check out the Triangle SciTech Expo at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. The exhibits, games and activities include robot basketball, recreating Raleigh landmarks with LEGOs and building functioning Super Mario Brothers controllers with Play-Doh. Attendees can learn about how real scientists use unlikely substances like Gila monster spit to treat diseases or to further their research, among other things. The SciTech Expo – the signature event of the N.C. Science Festival, which runs April 7-23 – is free and lasts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn about the larger science fest itself, visit ncsciencefestival.org. The museum site is naturalsciences.org.
▪ Saturday is a full day of music at Durham’s Northgate Mall, where Triangle-area music students will perform in Macy’s Court between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The music is free, but donations are welcome, as this is a Durham Music Teachers Association fundraiser to support need-based music lesson scholarships. Visit durhammusicteachers.org or northgatemall.com. Also at Northgate, the Easter Bunny can be found at the mall’s center court until Saturday the 15th.
▪ Australian middle-grade author Andy Griffiths brings the latest book in his Treehouse series, “The 65-Story Treehouse,” to Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh at 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit quailridgebooks.com.
▪ LEGO fan convention BrickUniverse comes to the Raleigh Convention Center Saturday and Sunday. View impressive creations like cityscapes, landmarks and an enormous LEGO USS Missouri. You can also increase the size of your home collection, or just pull up a chair in one of the building areas and create something new. Admission is $15 and BrickUniverse runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Visit brickuniverse.org/raleigh.
Send Family Picks suggestions to newsobserverfamilypicks@gmail.com
Comments